Companies News
NEWS
-
Tata Steel says govt's export tax decision could alter output targets
T. V. Narendran, chief executive of India's biggest steelmaker by revenue, said that while Tata Steel understood the ...
- SC stays NGT order imposing penalty of Rs 15 cr on Coca-Cola bottling unit
- Bayer CropScience Q4 net profit surges over two-fold; revenue rises 31%
IN DEPTH
-
The 5G leapfrog to 6G: New technology needs a 'whole-of-govt' ecosystem
Digital changes are now a big deal in India, where a lot of the country's government-to-citizen services as well as a ...
- CEOs shift focus to sustainability and digital transformation: EY survey
- Govt needs to clarify whether it wants oil price control or exports
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(-236.00)
|54052.61
|
HIGH
54524.37
|
LOW
53886.28
|
PREVIOUS
54288.61
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(-89.55)
|16125.15
|
HIGH
16262.80
|
LOW
16078.60
|
PREVIOUS
16214.70