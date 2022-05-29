Companies News
NEWS
-
Angel investor accuses ex-Twitter India head of bullying at his startup
As former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari quit Invact Metaversity in just six months of its birth, skeletoone of ...
- General Insurance Corp logs Q4 PAT at Rs 2,005 cr, cuts underwriting loss
- No Tesla plant in India unless allowed to sell, service imported cars: Musk
IN DEPTH
-
Dilemma over bank licences: NBFCs struggle to make the cut for RBI's rules
The RBI has also tightened guidelines, narrowing the regulatory arbitrage that existed between NBFCs and banks
- Gujarat's stalwart champion: Meet Delhi's new LG Vinai Kumar Saxena
- How policy uncertainty, other factors made Ford pull the plug on its EV PLI
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(632.13)
|54884.66
|
HIGH
54936.63
|
LOW
54449.34
|
PREVIOUS
54252.53
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(182.30)
|16352.45
|
HIGH
16370.60
|
LOW
16221.95
|
PREVIOUS
16170.15