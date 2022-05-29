JUST IN
You are here » Home » Companies

Companies News

ONGC

ONGC Q4 consolidated PAT rises 10%, firm declares dividend of Rs 3.25

ITC

ITC acquires 10% stake in Blupin Technologies for Rs 39.34 crore

Hind Copper posts net profit of Rs 89 cr in Q4, declares Rs 1.16 dividend

Godfrey Phillips India Q4 profit up 9% to Rs 103.88 cr, income up 2.84%

Garware Hi-Tech Films Q4 profit soars 42% to Rs 45 cr, revenue jumps 12%

Adani Group's drone division exploring two revenue models: Know more

'Thanks, but no thanks,' says Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal to Elon Musk

Inox Wind Q4 net loss widens to Rs 256 crore due to lower revenues

Fire breaks out at EV maker Ather Energy's Chennai facility; cause unknown

NEWS Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

IN DEPTH Blog Add to MyPage

Â» More

Indices

SELECT INDEX
BSE Sensex

(632.13)

 54884.66
HIGH

54936.63

 LOW

54449.34

 PREVIOUS

54252.53
> More on BSE Sensex
SELECT INDEX
Nifty 50

(182.30)

 16352.45
HIGH

16370.60

 LOW

16221.95

 PREVIOUS

16170.15
> More on Nifty 50

Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
WORTH PERIPHERALS LI 57.29 4.07 -
PROZONINTU 2.83 1.78 -
GODFREY PH 722.51 103.90 -
LASER DIAMON 0.00 -0.03 -
VAMSHI RUBB. 21.17 0.22 -
CASPIAN 0.70 0.31 -
RAPICUT CARB 12.44 -0.11 -
BHATIA 58.99 1.78 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months > More on Company Results

Results Calendar

SEARCH
Date COMPANY PURPOSE
> More on Results Calender

Results News Blog Add to MyPage

Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
23/05 Choice Research Buy 978 IndusInd Bank
23/05 Choice Research Buy 1240 Endurance Tech.
23/05 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 2630 P I Industries
> More on Research Reports

Results Tracker

Available for 2564 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Mar 2022 3,078,198.65 782,406.91 299,237.34
Mar 2021 2,537,303.33 683,217.59 231,933.37
% chg 21.32 14.52 29.02
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
30/05
30/05
30/05
30/05 A AND M JUMBO BAGS L
30/05 A B INFRABUILD LIMIT
> More on Upcoming Results

 

Financials Blog Add to MyPage

Consumer Blog Add to MyPage

Auto Blog Add to MyPage

ENGINEERING Blog Add to MyPage

Infrastructure Blog Add to MyPage

AGRI & AGRI INPUTS Blog Add to MyPage

OIL & GAS Blog Add to MyPage

HEALTH CARE Blog Add to MyPage

INDUSTRIALS Blog Add to MyPage

MEDIA Blog Add to MyPage

METALS & MINING Blog Add to MyPage

IT Blog Add to MyPage

TELECOM Blog Add to MyPage

FINANCIAL X-RAY Blog Add to MyPage

.