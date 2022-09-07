JUST IN
Shantanu Narayen, global chairman & chief executive officer, Adobe

Ease of doing business and digitisation in India appeals to Adobe: CEO

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani's rise to 3rd richest came as stock jump topped 1,000%

Vivo plans to increase exclusive stores to over 650 in India this year

Receivables of leading RE companies to shrink 20% this fiscal: Crisil

SoftBank, others in talks to lead $75-million funding in GoMechanic

BEL, UK-based Smith Detection to build high-tech scanners within 3 years

Inox Wind to become debt-free after Rs 740-crore IPO offering: Report

'Rings of Power': India lords over with 12% of global viewership

Biocon sells 5.4% stake in arm Syngene International for Rs 1,220 cr

Indices

BSE Sensex

(-48.99)

 59196.99
HIGH

59566.67

 LOW

58974.26

 PREVIOUS

59245.98
Nifty 50

(-10.20)

 17655.60
HIGH

17764.65

 LOW

17587.65

 PREVIOUS

17665.80
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NAGARFERT 1492.76 -142.32 -
SPICEJET LTD 2457.17 -783.62 0.00
MOHITE 24.17 1.46 3.72
BOMBAY RAYON 14.04 -62.91 0.00
IEC EDU 0.00 -0.04 0.00
MINERAL&METL 1511.34 -121.83 0.00
SINDHU TRADE 245.50 5.45 0.00
PGHL 295.89 41.19 -
[*] Trailing 12 Months

Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
05/09 ICICI Securities Buy 2289 Hind.Aeronautics
05/09 Prabhudas Lilladher Buy 670 Nazara Technolo.
05/09 Geojit Financial Services Accumulate 741 Bharat Forge
Results Tracker

Available for 4157 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2022 3,759,615.15 789,162.18 264,612.14
Jun 2021 2,812,829.21 693,706.42 213,489.46
% chg 33.66 13.76 23.95
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
08/09 FONE4
08/09 JFL
12/09 SAGARSOFT
