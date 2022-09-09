JUST IN
Jio

Reliance Jio going with Nokia, Ericsson to roll out 5G network in October

gavel, Insolvency, IBC, firms

NCLAT sets aside insolvency proceedings against Mack Star Marketing

Fortune India Rich List 2022: 142 billionaires worth $832 billion

CreditSights finds 'errors' in its report on Adani companies' debt

Lenders review resolution process of debt-ridden Reliance Capital

Coal price hike remains difficult for CIL: Chairman tells analysts

Varde Partners to pick up 15% in Reliance Power for Rs 933 crore

M&M unveils its first electric sports utility vehicle 'XUV400' in India

Jet Airways faces turbulence ahead of launch as 3 senior executives quit

Indices

BSE Sensex

(659.31)

 59688.22
HIGH

59711.96

 LOW

59315.71

 PREVIOUS

59028.91
Nifty 50

(174.35)

 17798.75
HIGH

17807.65

 LOW

17691.95

 PREVIOUS

17624.40
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
NAGARFERT 1492.76 -142.33 0.00
SPICEJET LTD 2457.17 -783.62 0.00
MOHITE 24.17 1.46 3.72
BOMBAY RAYON 14.04 -62.91 0.00
MINERAL&METL 1511.34 -121.83 0.00
IEC EDU 0.00 -0.04 0.00
NEWINFRA 0.13 -0.87 0.00
SINDHU TRADE 245.50 5.45 0.00
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
08/09 ICICI Securities Buy 990 TTK Prestige
08/09 Nirmal Bang Accumulate 872 Mahanagar Gas
08/09 Anand Rathi Buy 1370 C.E. Info System
Results Tracker

Available for 4158 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Jun 2022 3,759,615.46 789,162.19 264,612.15
Jun 2021 2,812,829.71 693,706.46 213,489.48
% chg 33.66 13.76 23.95
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
12/09 SAGARSOFT
13/09 FEDDERELEC
14/09 SGBJAN26
14/09 UNITECH LTD
