Future Lifestyle Fashions gets three-month extension for holding AGM
The deal was called off by the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April after it failed to get ...
- Steel-makers margins to nearly double in H2 to 25% from H1 levels: Report
- Largest Ibuprofen API maker eyes double revenue in next four years
Adieu to colonial seat of power: What Central Vista will look like
Padma Shri Bimal Patel is the man behind the redevelopment of Parliament and the Central Vista project
- Standstill period in retail auto fuel prices may impact performance of OMCs
- Reliance Retail buys into 'desi' power by acquiring local consumer brands
Indices
|
BSE Sensex
(659.31)
|59688.22
|
HIGH
59711.96
|
LOW
59315.71
|
PREVIOUS
59028.91
|
Nifty 50
(174.35)
|17798.75
|
HIGH
17807.65
|
LOW
17691.95
|
PREVIOUS
17624.40