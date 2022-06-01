1 Finance appoints Sanjay Ghosh as Principal Consultant - process excellence to transform the customer experience digitally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai-based 1 Finance, a reimagined consumer financial institution, announces the appointment of Sanjay Ghosh as its Principal Consultant - Process Excellence, who will be responsible for digitally enhancing customer experience. Sanjay Ghosh carries a vast experience of 28 years with diverse roles, distinguished by a commendable performance in financial services, education & training, and retail franchising in India and abroad.

At 1 Finance, he is in charge of building, reviewing, and reframing sustainable processes for customer-centricity. The experience he has gained in handling customers in the financial services industry has enabled him to empathise with them. This will lead to the creation of optimal experiences for customers at every touchpoint of their journey with the company.

Skilled in managing customer-centric operations, he has provided consultancy services to top BFSI firms of the country in the areas of business process reengineering to optimise operations excellence. He has played a critical role in building projects for companies like JM Financial, Nirmal Bang, MOSL Housing Finance, IndiaNivesh, IDBI, and TradeBulls, among others. During his tenure in Choice Equity Broking, he has been instrumental in reengineering the customer onboarding journey to yield five times the productivity adding 50,000 new client acquisitions a month. As the Senior Vice President at Angel One, heading KYC and Quality Assurance, he contributed to launching one of India's first digital onboarding journeys way back in the year 2014. During his tenure with Angel One, the company earned the ISO 10002 certification for complaint handling of planning, design, operation, maintenance, and improvement.

Keval Bhanushali, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, 1 Finance, stated, "We are pleased to have Sanjay Ghosh on board as a part of the 1 Finance team, where he will focus on optimising process excellence of all the functions at the company. 1 Finance is setting up world-class processes for a digital-first experience to provide the best solutions to our customers. Sanjay Ghosh will play a critical role in the identification and building of these processes, thereby making customers realise their true value in the journey towards personal finance. It is an exciting time for the customer to prioritise financial well-being at par with that of their health. 1 Finance is determined to deliver peace of mind to its customers in their money matters."

Sanjay Ghosh, Principal Consultant - Process Excellence, 1 Finance, mentioned, "I am happy to be aligned with the values, culture, and vision of 1 Finance, and proud to be a part of young and dynamic management. The core values of the company have excited me to contribute to the mission of financial well-being for crores of Indians. At 1 Finance, we will be building processes that will be thoroughly tested by us representing the customer and then implementing the evaluations with the operations team. My contribution will not remain constrained only to process enhancements, but it will also be to the whole gamut of the business, starting from the customer to employee engagements. The overall objective of my role is to simplify the entire operation for an overall gratifying experience for customers."

Sanjay Ghosh has a Quality Management System (QMS) Certification and is a Six Sigma Green Belt Certified Professional with a graduation degree from the University of Calcutta. In a world where the customer journey in financial services is now mainly digital-focused, the role of Sanjay Ghosh is significant where speed in delivery is crucial along with enhancing the overall customer experience. 1 Finance is addressing the problem of scattered finances that customers face by providing a single view of the state of their finances. The company is providing solutions that will take the personal finance of individuals to a holistic level, helping customers reach a state of true financial well-being.

1 Finance Private Limited (https://1finance.co.in) is a reimagined consumer financial institution that offers qualified, unbiased, and hyper-personalised advisory on one's personal finances, including but not limited to assets and liabilities, income, expenses, and insurance.

The Mumbai-based company is backed and mentored by marquee investor MarwadiChandarana Group, established in the year 1995 and marking its prominence in the higher education sector with Marwadi University, in retail financial services by Marwadi Financial Services, and with algorithmic and high-frequency trading with MarwadiChandarana Intermediaries Brokers Private Limited (MCIBPL).

1 Finance is the first of its kind ecosystem offering financial planning and advisory solutions to the emerging affluent individuals of India.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)