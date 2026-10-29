VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28: The 4th edition of Pinkathon Day witnessed the participation of 4,000-plus women in Mumbai from 54 locations, bringing them together through a shared commitment to physical fitness. Organised by Pinkathon, India's biggest women's running movement, the event saw participants take part in a 3 km run beginning at 6:00 AM, encouraging women to incorporate physical activity into their everyday lives. Mutual Funds Sahi Hai was the Title Partner of this year's edition. The city's participation was part of a wider effort that brought together over 10,000 participants across 168 locations in 65 cities in three countries: India, Bangladesh and the Netherlands. The initiative continued Pinkathon's efforts to build local running communities and encourage women across age groups and fitness levels to embrace an active lifestyle.

Family participation was another highlight of this year's edition, with major participants across the initiative joining alongside their family members. Among the participants was a 96-year-old woman who took part with her family, demonstrating how fitness can bring generations together. Mr. Venkat N. Chalasani, Chief Executive, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), "Through our association with Pinkathon Day, we aim to encourage women to take an active role in managing their finances and securing their financial future. Just as regular physical activity contributes to long-term health, informed financial decisions and disciplined investing can help build financial resilience and enable women to pursue their long-term goals with confidence.

With participants coming together across 168 locations in 65 cities and three countries, Pinkathon Day provides a valuable platform to connect women's physical well-being with financial awareness. At AMFI, we believe that financial inclusion goes beyond access to financial products; it is about equipping women with the knowledge, confidence and opportunity to make informed financial decisions, participate meaningfully in the financial system and work towards greater financial security and independence." Milind Soman, Founder of Pinkathon, said, "Every edition of Pinkathon Day is an opportunity to see how local communities can come together around a shared goal. The participation across cities reflects the efforts of our ambassadors, volunteers and running groups who encourage women to take that first step towards fitness. What matters now is for participants to carry this momentum into their everyday lives and find ways to stay active beyond the event. Building a healthier lifestyle is a continuous journey, and we hope Pinkathon Day inspires more women to make it a priority."

As Title Partner, Mutual Funds Sahi Hai supported the initiative in extending the conversation around women's well-being to include financial awareness and planning. The association highlighted the importance of informed financial decisions and long-term preparedness alongside physical health. The event was supported by Pinkathon's network of ambassadors, volunteers and local running communities, who helped bring participants together across locations. Through these community-led efforts, Pinkathon continues to encourage women to begin their fitness journeys and sustain healthier habits beyond organised events. About Pinkathon Pinkathon is India's biggest women's running movement, dedicated to encouraging women to adopt an active lifestyle and raising awareness about breast cancer and other women's health issues. An initiative by the United Sisters Foundation and promoted by Maximus MICE & Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Pinkathon has grown into a community-driven movement that encourages women of all ages and backgrounds to prioritise their physical, mental and emotional well-being through running and regular physical activity.

About AMFI: AMFI was incorporated on August 22, 1995, as a non-profit organisation. As of now, all asset management companies that are registered with SEBI, are its members. The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy, and ethical lines and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas with a view to protecting and promoting the interests of mutual funds and their unit holders. For more details click here :https://www.amfiindia.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)