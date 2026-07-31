PNN Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 31: Sankalp Kumra, a 10-year-old student at Pathways School, Gurgaon, has been named the Overall Junior Winner (2025/26) at the prestigious Global Social Leaders (GSL) Global Goals Competition for his project, "Substance Abuse - Anti-Alcohol Saviours." Beyond his technical and social contributions, Sankalp is also a published author. His fictional children's book, Carter Williams and the Defeat of Isfet, was recently released on major literature platforms like amazon. This creative achievement, combined with his dedicated social action, underscores his standing as an exceptionally all-round young leader. Organized by Future Foundations in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals specifically SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-being) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals) the award recognizes Sankalp for combining grassroots community outreach with innovative, accessible technology to address alcohol dependency.

Combining Technology And Social Intervention Under the mentorship of Robotics & Design educator Yogendra Singh & Ms. Shreya Aggarwal, Sankalp tackled alcohol addiction through a structured seven-action campaign: * The 'Recoverly' Application & Hardware: Sankalp built Recoverly, a full-stack recovery app featuring sobriety tracking, an AI-powered counseling assistant, and an integrated breathalyser engineered at a low cost to make diagnostic technology affordable for treatment facilities. * 'Nasha Ka Sacha Hisaab' Analytical Tool: He developed a custom Python program that models the long-term health and financial savings over 1, 5, and 10 years for individuals who quit drinking. * Direct Community Impact: The project reached over 200 individuals directly, partnered with more than 10 NGOs like Naya Savera, and helped refer 116 individuals to professional rehabilitation centers.

* Innovative Awareness Outreach: To maximize reach, Sankalp conducted school workshops, organized neighborhood pledge drives, and partnered with local delivery services like Zepto to include educational flyers with customer grocery orders. Recognized by Healthcare Professionals And Educators Sankalp's technological solutions and empathetic outreach have earned strong endorsements from mental health professionals. "During his engagement with our residents, Mr. Sankalp demonstrated exceptional dedication, professionalism, empathy, and a sincere commitment to contributing towards the field of addiction recovery. We believe that the Recoverly project has significant potential to make a meaningful contribution to addiction rehabilitation and mental health support." -- Official Statement, SABRR Foundation Drug Counseling & Rehabilitation Centre, New Delhi

"His inquiry into the issue of substance abuse reflected genuine curiosity, empathy, and a strong commitment to creating meaningful change. Sankalp explored combining scientific inquiry with technology to create a practical solution aimed at promoting safety and responsible decision-making." -- Ms. Shreya Aggarwal, Educator & Mentor, Pathways School Gurgaon About Global Social Leaders (GSL): Global Social Leaders, powered by Future Foundations, is an international movement equipping young people to lead impactful social action projects. The initiative has engaged thousands of students across more than 100 countries, encouraging youth-led transformations in education and society. Media Contact & Resources: Organization: Pathways School Gurgaon / Anti-Alcohol Saviours Project

GSL Project Page: https://www.globalsocialleaders.com/substance_abuse/ Recoverly Application: https://recoverly-app.vercel.app/ Published Book: Amazon.com (Carter Williams and the Defeat of Isfet) (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)