100+ brands to converge at the Nepal India Franchise Expo, to deliberate bi-lateral opportunities

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nepal-India franchise and investment, Expo, Summit and Awards, organized by the Embassy of India through nepalfranchise.com and FNCCI this virtual event is likely to connect Indian and Nepalese brands and businesses aiming expansion through Franchising, distribution, dealership, Licensing, or any other kind of partnership with local Indian and Nepalese investors.

The event is to be held from 16 to 18 October 2020 and will be conducted on a 3-D technology-enabled virtual platform, which has been developed exclusively for the event.

Over 100+ Nepalese and Indian brands and 2000 plus pre-qualified investors will be a part of this high networking platform to exchange ideas and chart out business opportunities. The event aims to introduce and increase the participation of leading Indian brands in Nepal and Nepali Brands in India.

The knowledge and technology exchange will bring new investment opportunities for brands in sectors like food & beverages, retail, education, fitness, fashion, wellness, real estate, technology, and services.

"The second edition of this summit will help bring the leading Indian iconic brands to Nepal and Nepali brands to India. Their entry into each other's economy will not only bring investment but also stimulate technology transfers and business knowhow," according to an official statement by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

"India and Nepal are economies with bustling start-up ecosystems. Brands and franchisees from both sides stand to benefit immensely from such events as they provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to start their businesses quickly, understand how brands are established, and build upon the existing success of these brands in their domestic economy," the release stated.

In the words of the young CEO of nepalfranchise.com, Diwesh Bothra - Franchising is a globally successful model for expansion. Most of the major retail brands including McDonald's and KFC have all taken the franchising route to enter global markets. Nepalfranchise.com platform aims to connect Indian Brands with over one million Nepalese entrepreneurs. This annual expo is a great opportunity to explore expansion possibilities for Indian brands in the Nepal market.

All the leading brands present in Nepal and India will exhibit this virtual platform to explore business prospects that suit their aims, desires, and goals. The three days of bilateral exchange are likely to help make the brands and investors of both nations make a comeback in this age of contactless interaction along with creating a new stream of possibilities in franchising.

With increasing ease of trade, open border policies, and infrastructure development, Nepal is on a trajectory of exponential growth in both the domestic economy and international trade. The Expo presents a remarkable opportunity for many Indian Brands to enter numerous untapped markets in the country.

Presented by the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), an apex body of the Nepalese private sector and Embassy of India, Kathmandu, Nepal in association with nepalfranchise.com.

The event will include various distinguished delegates from both countries and will provide a boost to already thriving start-up ecosystems in India and Nepal.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)