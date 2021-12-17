10GULMOHAR in partnership with IDEASHACKS Co. presents Candy Canes Christmas Fair in the Aravalis

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/SRV): 10GULMOHAR presents The Candy Canes Christmas Fair taking place at 10GULMOHAR, Baliawas (behind Pathways School) on the 19th of December 2021.

The event will feature an enjoyable day of activities for children and band performances along with food in the spirit of Christmas. This Christmas Market extravaganza is the 'go to' event if one is looking to have a fun time with their family in the midst of the Aravalis.

10GULMOHAR is proud to bring Candy Canes Christmas Fair to Gurugram. Candy Canes Christmas Fair will feature performances by marquee artists like The ArtBox -- Theatrical Performances and The Egnaro Project.

This one-day event will be open for visitors from 9 am to 5 pm on 19th December 2021 and will be the most scenic Christmas Fair in Delhi NCR. 10Gulmohar is quintessentially a picnic spot with unhindered views of the Aravalis close to Teri Gram, behind Pathways School, Baliawas Activities for children include Storytelling by Harssha Paliwal, Tattoo Artist for kids, Santa's Box Office: Movie Premiere, Pottery Classes, Christmas Photo Zone, Christmas Calligraphy Competition and Kids Experience Zone by Cheerfit World.

Do not miss Phulo Phalo India showcasing their Handmade Treasures like spices, nut mixes, pickles and knitwear, 3Dots Luxury Paintings by Alka Seth, Self Love -- Handmade Soaps, Icons -- True Life Lookbacks, Chaak Pottery, Happy Snaan Products -- Handcrafted Soaps. For the foodies, Chinese Tree -- Serving Chinese dishes, Masala Mahal -- Serving Indian Delicacies, My Love Triangle -- Food Truck serving Italian and more.

Candy Canes Christmas Fair is in the middle of the Aravalis and curated keeping the little ones and their parents in mind. A Sunday spent in the spirit of Christmas with the loved ones in the scenic hills of Aravalis, is a day well spent. This day will start with Breakfast with Santa followed by storytelling, and amazing sounds of smooth Jazz, Rock and Roll and end with playful children frolicking around. This event is not to be missed and is the right opportunity for parents to enjoy with their kids.

Some of the key sponsors through their CSR initiatives are Bharat Gears Ltd. (BGL), one of the world leaders in gears technology and India's largest gear manufacturer and IDEASHACKS Co., the first sustainable co-working brand in the world, amongst others. Partners of this event are ecosystem giants like Daksh Foundation, Infinix Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Indian Arts Guild, Bharat Gears, Webfair Pvt. Ltd., and Robin Hood Army.

To know more about the event one can refer to - (https://bit.ly/3GPV2yO) and reach out to +91 8448777687.

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)