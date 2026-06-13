NewsVoir Delhi NCR [India], June 13: Ambience Mall Vasant Kunj and Ambience Mall Gurugram concluded the 10th edition of their flagship summer camp, 'We Love Summer 2026', bringing together over 200 registrations across both malls for 10 days of learning, creativity and immersive entertainment experiences. The summer camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from children aged 5 to 12 years, who engaged in a thoughtfully curated mix of educational and recreational activities designed to make summer holidays both meaningful and enjoyable. Throughout the camp, children explored a wide range of experiences including robotics workshops, theatre sessions, art & craft activities and interactive learning modules. Alongside this, kids also enjoyed some of the most loved entertainment attractions at the malls, including movie screenings, iSKATE, Funcity and Timezone, making the camp a wholesome blend of fun and experiential learning.

Arjun Gehlot, Director, Ambience Group, said, "It has been wonderful to see the kind of response We Love Summer has received this year as well. Over the years, the initiative has evolved into a space where children can explore new interests, build confidence, learn creatively and simply enjoy their holidays in a meaningful way. What makes it even more special for us is seeing families participate together and create shared experiences. The success of the 10th edition reinforces our belief that experiential community-led initiatives continue to resonate strongly with urban families today." The key highlight of this year's edition was the specially curated cookery experience hosted by The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences, where children got an opportunity to participate in engaging culinary sessions under expert guidance.

Sharing their experience, the parents of participants Shukrona and Amir said, "We are truly grateful to the Ambience Mall team for organizing such a thoughtful and engaging summer camp. The care, warmth and attention shown towards the children made the experience even more special. It was wonderful to see the kids spend their holidays learning new things, making friends and having fun in a safe and nurturing environment. Initiatives like these create meaningful memories for both children and parents, and we sincerely appreciate all the effort that went into making it a success." The initiative also created dedicated engagement experiences for mothers, who participated in specially organised workshops by Foodstories, Nespresso and Dyson, including complementary hairstyling experiences and interactive lifestyle sessions.

The camp concluded with a special certification ceremony across both malls, where participating children were awarded certificates for completing the summer camp, marking the culmination of another memorable edition of We Love Summer. Through such initiatives that blend entertainment, learning and engagement, Ambience Malls continue to create experiential platforms that resonate with the aspirations of urban consumers. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)