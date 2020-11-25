112 years Japanese legacy brand Brother introduces 5 new ink tank printers in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Brother Group, the Japanese legacy brand of 112 years, is leader in the development and manufacturing of technologies in the printing, communication and digital imaging industries for homes, SOHOs and enterprises who demand solutions that empower businesses and individuals to communicate ideas in every possible way.

The brand built on the foundation of a 'Customer-First' approach, is well known for delivering innovative technological solutions, dedicated customer service, and superior quality products.

Brother's business printers and Multi-Function Centres (MFCs) have won the PCMag Readers' Choice Award for an unprecedented 10 years in a row, as well as the PCMag Business Choice Award for the last 6 years running, scoring the highest in overall customer satisfaction and reliability, as well as likelihood to recommend. This same dedication to uncompromising innovation and reliability is reflected in its latest range of Ink Tank Printers for high print volume home, small offices and small workgroups.

This latest series features five new Ink Tank Printers namely DCP-T220 (Print, Copy, Scan), DCP-T420W, DCP-T520W & DCP-T820DW (2-sided Print, Copy, Scan with Ethernet and Wireless connectivity) & the MFC-T920DW (2-sided Print, Copy, Scan & Fax with Ethernet and Wireless connectivity) support wireless and mobile printing as well.

The printers come equipped with a host of flexible connectivity options including Wi-Fi, USB and Ethernet for seamless printing. This enables you to share the device easily within the entire workgroup effortlessly. The printers are equipped to print directly from your iPhone, iPad, tablets, Android™ or Windows® Mobile device through Brother's iPrint & Scan6, Airprint7, Mopria6 plugins for driverless printing functionality.

The printers in this series are designed for greater reliability and robustness, helping minimize the frequency and costs of repairs and servicing. They offer an improved page yield of 7500 pages, lowering cost-per-page when printing black and white documents and a high page yield of 5000 pages per refill, enabling you to print more colour documents and photos at lower costs.

The printers in this series also deliver prints 2 times faster as compared to the previous series, i.e. you can enjoy ISO print speeds of up to 17ipm for mono prints and 16.5ipm for colour, which means you spend less time waiting at the device to collect your prints. The latest technology that uses dye-based black ink also ensures brilliant vivid prints of your photos and graphics and sharp, crisp text.

The intuitive 1.8" LCD screen is designed for a user-friendly navigation and the full-sized keypad simplifies operations. The font-access ink tank and front loading paper cassette makes refilling inks and paper very convenient and the transparent ink tank cover allows you to monitor the ink levels for timely refills. The standard paper tray and multi-purpose tray can handle a variety of paper weights and sizes easily and the built-in 20 sheets Automatic Document Feeder allows you to perform multi-page copy, scan and fax jobs easily without having to insert the pages individually.

"Today's small business and home office owners face a difficult decision when choosing an MFC to suit their needs, often having to compromise between cost-efficiency, print quality, and features. Brother's latest Ink Tank Printers aim to strike the perfect balance for this growing group of customers by delivering outstanding print volumes, professional quality prints, andexpanded capabilities - all in one compact and affordable package," said Shigeru Morita, Managing Director at Brother India, commenting on the launch.

Using their top 3 RJ's, RJ Ira , RJ Dhvanit and RJ Mahvash, Mirchi Unlimited in collaboration with Brother international hasproduced a digital video showcasing 'RJ's ka work from home', highlighting the importance of a printer during work from home.

The video underlines all the problems a Radio Jockey faces during work from home without a printer and how Brother Printer then comes to the rescue and helps them work effectively and efficiently.

These latest Brother Printers are available across all major online and offline retail channels.

Features mentioned above may vary by model.

For more information, visit http://www.brother.in

