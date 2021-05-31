120-bed COVID ward complex inaugurated at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Saveetha Medical College and Hospital has inaugurated a new COVID ward complex with 120 beds, which includes 60 oxygen beds at the Thandalam campus today.
Dr Saveetha Rajesh, Director Saveetha Medical College Hospital, and Stephen Sudhakar, Vice President, Hyundai Motors, inaugurated the facility, Hyundai Motors Private Limited has donated 13 oxygen concentrators to the new facility.
Speaking on the occasion Dr Saveetha Rajesh, Director SMCH, "Hailed the contribution of Hyundai Motors Private Limited who had donated 13 oxygen concentrators. With this new facility, the hospital has allocated a total of 620 COVID beds, which includes 310 oxygen beds, 50 COVID ICU beds, and 100 HDU beds. Saveetha hospital has successfully managed more than 7500 COVID patients and 900 cases in COVID ICU, which is one of the highest among private hospitals in the country. Many of our patients come from poor socio-economic backgrounds, who are offered free COVID treatment through TN Government Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme."
The COVID patients are managed by 15 teams of doctors who are ably supported by nursing and physiotherapy professionals who provide high-quality care 24x7. COVID ICU is highly equipped with 35 high-end ventilators, 15 BIPAP & CPAP machines, High-frequency Nasal Oxygen, ECMO machines, dialysis machines, etc. The COVID treatment is done as per National and State guidelines and protocols.
The clinical management is ably supported by NABH accredited Molecular Biology lab, where we have done more than 30,000 tests. Saveetha Hospital has also taken an active role in the COVID vaccination campaign. We have given more than 9,500 jabs, with 99.5 per cent coverage of vaccination among our health care workers.
