14 Eminent Global Leaders to participate in VLSID 2022 between Feb 26-March 2, 2022

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): The 35th International Conference of VLSI Design and the 21st International Conference on Embedded Systems (VLSID 2022), the annual conference of global repute is scheduled between 26th February and 2nd March 2022.

The theme for the conference is "Silicon Catalyzing Computing, Communication and Cognitive Convergence". Staying true to its legacy of shedding light on technology innovation and world-class research in the areas of Semiconductors, VLSI and Embedded Systems. This leading Global conference brings together key stakeholders of the ecosystem - Industry, Academia, Researchers, Innovators, and regulators in the space of Semiconductors and Electronics.

This platform of Global visionaries and leaders will together discuss and envision the latest advancements in Silicon driving AI/ML, 5G, IoT, Edge computing, Data Centers, Quantum Computing, EV, Compound Semiconductors etc. to unleash the potential of these technologies and set a direction along with a roadmap of Semiconductors in India. This 5 days' conference will feature 2 days of tutorials and 3 days of the conference

The VLSID Annual Conference has been an eagerly awaited event in Electronics and Semiconductor industry for the past 34 years. With several leading experts in the committee, the technology conference aims at providing an excellent platform to several industrial and scientific researchers via thought-provoking sessions, unique knowledge-sharing and engaging discussions on innovations and achievements related to VLSI Design, Automation, Test and Embedded Systems

Talking about the conference, Dr. Satya Gupta, President, VLSI Society of India says, "The Indian Semiconductor and VLSI ecosystem is critical for empowering the USD 1 Trillion Digital economy and will play a key enabler role for India's Semiconductor Vision. All stakeholders including Industry, Government and Academia need to come together to create a vibrant design-led manufacturing of semiconductor products leveraging the progressive policies of the government and pave the way for "Real" Self-Reliance in Electronics & Semiconductors. VLSI Design conference has been providing a great platform for last 35 years for both Global & Indian Semiconductor technology ecosystem and this year's conference will continue to provide the leadership with the focus on technologies like AI/ML, 5G, Edge, IoT, EV and many others."

The five-day conference will present 14 eminent global visionary leaders as keynote speakers. The curated list of speakers consist of some of the eminent industry veterans including Dr. Nick McKeown (SVP & GM, Intel), Dr. Suk Hwan Lim (EVP, Samsung), Joe Sawicki (EVP, Siemens), Dr. Philip Wong (Stanford), Ken Wiseman (VP, Qualcomm), Sanjive Agarwala (Corporate VP & GM ,Cadence), Daisy Chittilapalli (President - Cisco India & SAARC), Shankar Krishnamoorthy (GM, Synopsys), Prof. Jason Cong (UCLA), Prof. Andrew B Khang (UCSD), Prof. Ramgopal Rao (IIT Delhi), Prof. Subhasis Chaudhuri ( IIT Bombay), Sonam Wangchuk (HIAL).

"Silicon is increasingly becoming a pivot in digital arena. Silicon and Electronics solutions for the societal and engineering challenges is of utmost priority, especially now that we are all trying to build back after the COVID setback. Through this conference, we leverage our domain knowledge and expertise to handhold all budding and promising talented professionals, and connect them with industry veterans who will further support them in identifying opportunities, challenges, new markets and their overall journey of transforming the sector," Anil Kempanna, General Chair, International VLSI & Embedded Systems Conference 2022 and VP & GM - IOTG, Intel.

The symposium will also showcase over 30 chosen exhibitors who will be displaying their latest products and 53 Scientific paper from over 300 Submissions globally, focused on rapid advances in Computing, Connectivity, Storage and Sensors which have resulted in path-breaking developments in the areas such as AI/ML, 5G, Compound Semiconductors, EV, Cloud & Edge computing and more unique solutions in new technology domains as well.

"With the world increasingly becoming more connected, we see tremendous opportunities to emphasise the potential of the VLSI & Embedded Systems community. VLSID 2022 will continue to provide an encouraging platform by acknowledging achievers and propel unique opportunities to the next level, by bringing together community experts, leaders and all key stakeholders under one umbrella," said Lakshmi Narayana Kethamreddy, General Chair, International VLSI & Embedded Systems Conference 2022 and VP & Head - Foundry BU, Samsung Semiconductors India R & D Centre.

The VLSID conference attracts more than 2,000 Global Attendees and more than 300 different organizations (Both Industry and Academia) participate in this biggest conference in the Electronics & Semiconductors domain.

35th International VLSI Design & 21st Embedded Systems conference is a Premier Global conference with legacy of over three and half decades. This Global Annual technical conference that focusses on latest advancements in VLSI and Embedded Systems, is attended by over 2000 engineers, students & faculty, industry, academia, researchers, bureaucrats and government bodies.

This year's Conference Theme is Silicon catalyzing computing, Communication & Cognitive Convergence. Silicon and Electronics today are the vital forces for all aspects of technology, Industry and human life - enabling rapid advances in Computing, Connectivity, Storage and Sensors which have resulted in path-breaking developments in the areas such as AI/ML, 5G, Compound Semiconductors, EV, Cloud & Edge computing and more.

The future is starting to witness a "Confluence" of these technologies with Silicon continuing to be the fulcrum harnessing the power of each in a way that was unimagined so far. VLSID 2022 conference brings a unique opportunity to time travel the future of technologies and explore the role of Silicon in decades to come.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)