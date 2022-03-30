15 Years of 'Make in India'. BMW Group Plant Chennai celebrates Crystal Anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BMW Group Plant Chennai has completed 15 years of operations in the country today.

Following all necessary safety guidelines, the plant celebrated this significant landmark at a memorable event with all associates.

Thomas Dose, Managing Director, BMW Group Plant Chennai said, "BMW Group Plant Chennai has emerged as a centre of manufacturing excellence in the last 15 years. It is a world-class facility that locally produces 'Made in India' BMWs and MINIs with the toughest quality standards. Along with consistently modernising and building our technical competencies, we have built a very strong, connected team that outshines due to its steadfast commitment, deep value system, and cultural diversity. BMW Group Plant Chennai achieves its goals every time, even under difficult situations, because of a positive attitude and high level of efficiency in all pillars. We look forward to establishing many more milestones."

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Big congratulations to the team at BMW Group Plant Chennai on this joyous event. The plant plays the most instrumental role in fulfilling demand for the latest, most aspirational BMW and MINI products. The unparalleled quality of our 'Made in India' cars, immaculate efficiency and fast turn-around time are key strengths of the plant that have contributed towards building a fine product offensive strategy and sales success. We are also proud of the pioneering role that BMW Group Plant Chennai has assumed in sustainable manufacturing practices in the auto industry."

On the same day in 2007, BMW Group Plant Chennai built its first car - a BMW 3 Series. Since then, it has grown in multi-fold ways, expanding the facility, increasing operations, growing manpower and substantially increasing localisation. Recently, the plant rolled-out the 100,000th locally produced car from its assembly lines.

BMW Group Plant Chennai has set a benchmark in quality production with advanced manufacturing processes, technology, state-of-the-art machinery, and skilled associates. Each car that rolls-out of the facility has the same international quality standards as any other BMW Group plant across the world.

BMW Group Plant Chennai started operations on 29 March 2007. Since then, the BMW Group has continuously increased the number of its locally produced car models. Currently, 13 car models are locally produced - BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

