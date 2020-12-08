17 Year Old Activist Awarded As Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India, 2020

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI/Media Dekho): CYDA Pune announced the winner of the second edition of "Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India 2020" virtually today.

Glocal Teen Hero is a program initiated by Glocal Nepal which is being awarded in various South Asian countries in collaboration with local Partners. In India the local partner being Centre for Youth Development and Activities, Pune.

Glocal Teen Hero is the platform for teenagers to identify and honour the outstanding teenagers whose creativity, commitment, experience and strong leadership has helped them achieve success in an increasingly challenging environment.

This award recognise and honour the exceptional teen whose work is sustainable and who can think out of the box addressing the issues and creating the impact in the society. Fostering a collaborative community among recipients and strengthening national recognition of today's young leaders is a primary goal of the Glocal Teen Hero Award.

Vivaan Kabir wins the Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India 2020 award. He was selected from among top 6 finalists in the competition; Ratneshwaran Praveenan (Technopreneur, 17 years, Bengaluru); Kanhaiya Varshney (Educationalist, 19 Years, Delhi); Aditi Jain (Entrepreneur, 16 Years, Delhi); Rohan Kodag (Environmentalist, 16 Years, Pune); Saumya Tomar (Activist, 18 Years, Ghaziabad) and Vivaan Kabir (Youth Activist, 17 years, Mumbai).

With the aim to initiate Glocal Teen Hero in all over South Asia, Glocal has moved this opportunity to South Asian Teenagers for their encouragement and development. And, the winner for the second edition of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India, 2020 was announced today amidst the virtual award gala of Wai Wai Glocal Teen Hero India, 2020.

Chief guest Vandana Chavan said the teenagers are doing wonderful work, which we could never dream of our young age. They are taking environmental issues, education issues as well as health and safety issues of people. This needs to be encouraged and supported"

Ashish Thakur, Executive Director at Glocal shared - "Glocal Teen Hero India has been a great platform for Indian teenagers to network with delegates from various industries in India. It is an opportunity of life time, not only to the winner, but all the applicants, finalists and other teenagers to develop themselves through networking, collaboration and pooling of opportunities."

Out of a total of 154 applications for Glocal Teen Hero India, the selection was based on their resume, the evidence and an essay on their accomplishment. These six teens also went through a four days self-competency workshop, where they were trained about different issues from prominent speakers from India.

Eminent personalities formed the juries to select the Teen Hero 2020. They comprise of Adv Vandana Chavan, environmentalist and Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Prof Ujjwal Kumar Chowdhury, Pro-vice chancellor, Adamas University Kolkata, Varun Chaudhary, ED, CG Corp Global, Ipsita Das, State Manager, Save the Children International and Mathew Mattam, Secretary, CYDA.

