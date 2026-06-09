NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: The healthcare vertical of Network 7 Media Group successfully concluded its landmark 17th Annual Healthcare Leadership Summit & Awards 2026 on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Hotel Mumbai International Airport. Universally recognized as the "Oscars of Indian Healthcare," the high-profile summit gathered the industry's most influential pioneers, visionaries, and medical practitioners under the progressive theme: "Reimagining Healthcare - Powering Trust, Innovation & Global Impact." The elite gathering featured a stellar lineup of thought leaders addressing the future of global medicine, seamlessly coordinated by the captivating presence of Bollywood Actress and Anchor, Leslie Tripathy. Keynote Highlights & Industry Insights

The summit served as a melting pot of disruptive ideas, with key sector veterans addressing critical breakthroughs and challenges: * Dr. Satya Ramani Vadlamani (Chairperson & Managing Director, Murli Krishna Pharma Pvt. Ltd.) delivered a powerful address titled "A Woman of Substance: Breaking Barriers: Engineering the Future of Pharma: The Next Frontier in NDDS and Patient-Centric Formulations." * Mr. Rishubh Satiya (CEO and Co-Founder, PLIX) shared a masterclass in brand scaling with his presentation, "The Making of a Blockbuster: Scaling Plix from a Bold Idea to a Household Name." * Shalini Jatia (Officer-In-Charge, Impacct Foundation) moved the audience with an impactful plea on "Investing in Hope, Building Sustainable Ecosystems for Pediatric Oncology."

* Mr. Venkat Nelabhotla (Co-Founder, President & CEO, Vyome Holdings, Inc. and Vyome Therapeutics, Inc.) presented a strategic blueprint on "India's Next Biotech and Pharma Innovation Leap: Develop, Own, Make, and Commercialize for the World." * Dr. Koushik Lahiri (Adjunct Professor & Distinguished Academician, AHERF; Senior Consultant Dermatologist, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata; and Hony. Medical Director, WIZDERM) addressed a critical global medical issue in his talk, "Faces of Damage - The Hidden Toll of Topical Steroid Dependence: TSDF: A Global Dermatology Challenge Demanding Action." "This is not just a ceremony -- it is a platform for visionary leadership. A movement of change, amplifying voices that challenge norms, disrupt complacency, and drive innovation," Dr. Satya Brahma, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief, Network 7 Media Group.

The presentation of the coveted Award Trophies and Certificates of Excellence was led by Dr. Sudhakar Shinde, IRS (Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai) alongside Dr. Satya Brahma, honoring the architects and doyens who have shaped the foundation of modern healthcare. 17th Annual Healthcare Super Brand Awards 2026: The Winners Built on a foundation of integrity, transparency, and impact, this year's list of laureates represents the gold standard of pharmaceutical and healthcare excellence: Excellence In Breakthrough Pharmaceutical Innovations 2026 RPG Life Sciences Limited Woman Leader In Breakthrough Cosmetic Dermatology Innovations 2026 Dr. Geeta Grewal, Founder & CMD, 9muses Wellness Clinic Most Trusted Wellness & Nutrition Brand of The Year 2026

PLIX Iconic Woman Visionary In Cosmetic Dermatology Innovation 2026 Dr. Meghna Mour, Co-Founder & Medical Head, Skuccii Supercliniq Most Admired Global Pharmaceutical Manufacturer: Leadership In Innovation & Quality 2026 Regenix Drugs Ltd Pioneering Force In Skincare Innovation 2026 Dr. Koushik Lahiri, Honorary Medical Director, Wizderm Skin & Hair Clinic Vanguard of Cold Chain Logistics 2026 CRYOPDP (Part of DHL Health Logistics) Most Promising Innovative Skincare Retail Brand 2026 Soulflower Trailblazer of Innovation: Most Promising Entrepreneur 2026 Mr. Venkat Nelabhotla, Co-Founder, President & Ceo Vyome Holdings, Inc. Woman Luminary Leader In Medical Aesthetics & Beauty Care 2026 Dr. Monica Kapoor, Founder & Director - ILACAD INSTITUTE Visionary Pharma Leaders In Skincare Innovations 2026 Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd Distinguished Honor In Pharma Intermediates & Advanced Api Leadership 2026

Surya Life Sciences Ltd Advanced Global Leadership In Drug Delivery & Pharmaceutical Formulation 2026 Murli Krishna Pharma Private Ltd Asia's Most Prestigious Health Sciences & Patient-Centric Institution 2026 Mahatma Gandhi Mission Institute of Health Sciences (MGMIHS) India's Most Trusted Dermatologist-Recommended Sunscreen Brand 2026 Uvdoux Breakthrough Hair Growth Formulation: Excellence In Trichological Science 2026 Wellgrow Pharma Leaders Ceo of The Year 2026 Mr. G. Sathya Narayanan, Chief Executive Officer, Brinton Pharmaceuticals Ltd Most Innovative & Promising Healthcare Leader In Biosimilar Research & Development 2026 Dr. A Ramamurthy, Founder, Regenix Group of Companies Most Innovative Brand of The Year 2026 ELIXIIRSS Champion of Pediatric Cancer Care And Holistic Healing 2026 Shalini Jatia, Officer-In-Charge, Impacct Foundation, Dept. of Pediatric Oncology, Tata Memorial Centre

About Pharma Leaders Pharma Leaders is the healthcare vertical of Network 7 Media Group. It stands as India's most credible, widely accepted, and transparent recognition platform celebrating leadership, clinical excellence, and innovation across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and healthcare ecosystems. Website: healthcareleadershipsummit.org. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)