17th Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit

You would like to read
- The 15th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum: Awards & Business Summit and Greatest Brands and Leaders - Asia, Middle East and Africa at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai
- Bombay Hemp Company Pvt. Ltd. launches global strategy, confirms Canadian collaboration
- UST and AWS sign Multi-Year Strategic Collaboration Agreement to Catalyze Enterprise Digital Transformation
- Pearl Academy strengthens its exclusive collaboration with Fashion Design Council of India
- Dhruv Sanghavi in collaboration with Trio Pharma extends support for the formation of India's First Zero Consumption Model School
London [UK], March 22 (ANI/PNN): 'Coming Together to Collaborate for Mutual Prosperity' is the theme of the 17th Edition of Asia-Europe Business & Social Forum 2022, to be organized by AsiaOne Media Group on 12th April '22 at London Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel, London, UK.
The one-day mega Summit will be a grand congregation of business and social leaders from Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa on a global platform for mutual welfare and collaboration.
The Forum will comprise key business and social leaders from business and government sectors from the UK, USA, France, Germany, India, Singapore, Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Thailand, China/Hong Kong, Myanmar, Cambodia, the UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.
They will come forward to facilitate fresher avenues of economic cooperation, networking and investment opportunities across the globe, especially in the Eurasian, Gulf and African regions.
At the Summit, Social and Business leaders from all over the world across 16 industry categories would be felicitated under various categories, namely Guest of Honour Awards, Knight of Honour Awards, COVID-19 Commitment Awards, Global Leader of the Year, Person of the Year 2021-22 Awards, AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders Awards, Most Influential Young Leaders Awards, Women Empowerment Awards, and Black Swan Awards (for excellence in cinema, arts and sports).
The following brands are under nomination:
Darwin Platform Group of Companies, Docplexus, Lcapital, willowood chemicals, Navair, Incuspaze, Xebia, IDC Technologies, Thriwe Consulting Pvt Ltd , Asia Shipping India, Vertex Global Services, Nalanda University, Petuk Restaurant, Eastern Institute for Integrated Learning in Management (EIILM), The Dhaka Mercantile Co-operative Bank Limited (DMCB), Asian Specialized Hospital Limited, A R Trading, Bonjour, ASAR Digital, Paramount Software Solutions, Avercurate Group and BeautyKart, KIIT, Nitya Capital, Dindori Pranit, Surface Chemical Technology, Emirates Logistics, ARTIST, Divakar Specialty Hospital, Murli Krishna Pharma, Dennis Charan Comfort Sleep, Ghangor Cloud Inc., Rahi One, Bashundhara Group, GreytHR, Greenlight Ventures, EKAM - World Centre for Enlightenment, Sona Mandhira, SGGS Group of Companies, Megha Engineering and Infrastructure, ICFAI Group, BCT Digital, Deltin, Regen Power Pty Ltd, Greenback Capital, Legato Health Technologies, GRD Pharmaceuticals, GenWorks Health, Four Corner Innovation & Construction, International School of Hospitality Management (ISHM), KD Hospital, Lucknow Public Schools and Colleges, Tea Time Group, eXp Realty India, Crimson Education, CarzSo India, Natural Remedies, JB Boda Group, Infobip India, TransGanization, Skyislimit Technologies (Salesfokuz), Myosutra, EMIRCOM, VA Tech WABAG Ltd., Himel, JSA Online, Eternal Hospital, Shriram Life Insurance, Planview, Microlabs, ACER, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC, Desilicious, HATI International, InstaMortgage, Mother's Public School, FMC Group
Talking about the theme of the Summit, Rajat Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Magazine & UWG Media, said, "With the rapidly changing post-pandemic world, we need to evolve swiftly and transcend the boundaries of nations and geographies and join hands for mutual progress and prosperity. Undoubtedly, collaboration is the need of the hour. Here and now is when we need to generate opportunities for world growth collectively. After creating a Platform of Excellence for the entire Asia, the Middle East and Africa, we intend to broaden the ambit and include Europe and the Americas to bring to fore World's Greatest Brands and Leaders and simultaneously generate some of the never-before opportunities of networking, investment and sustainable development."
Stressing on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the current scenario, Ajay Harinath Singh, Group Chairman, DPGC, said, "We strongly value our commitment to collectivity and collaboration for social welfare, especially in the light of the ongoing pandemic. I am delighted to state that our Group has been creating huge employment and income generation opportunities for youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Group has been entering into several high-growth sectors such as Retail, Defence Production, Logistics, and E-vehicles to create wealth for the nation and boost economic growth with employment. DPGC's core value, vision, and robust CSR activities are in alignment with the theme of this edition of AsiaOne Summit. Through the upcoming AsiaOne COVID-19 Commitment Awards in the UK, we intend to promote the spirit of collectivity, caring, and collaboration, which we believe are the most significant virtues inherent in human beings."
To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit (http://www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com), (http://www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com), (http://www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com), (https://asiaone.co.in), and (https://asiaone.co.in) or write to us at global@asioane.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, singapore@asiaone.co.in, and india@asiaone.co.in.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor