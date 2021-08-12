1993 A Salon Company - exclusive brand chain launched in Maharashtra from the house of Salon Apple

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): An exclusive salon chain and company, Apple Hair & Beauty Services Pvt. Ltd. that forayed into the Indian beauty and wellness sector as Salon Apple has now launched its all-new franchised and company-owned salon outlets - 1993 A Salon Company in Maharashtra in 2021. An exclusive brand chain from the house of Salon Apple, 1993 A Salon Company recently launched their outlets at Salunke Vihar and DP Road in Pune.

They also launched an outlet in Pandharpur and are soon going to expand Pan India. They will also be extending their operations in Hyderabad soon. The all-new beauty and lifestyle brand will cater largely to a major zone of Maharashtra for now and will soon expand Pan-India with their skilled technicians offering services in Hair, Skin, Nails, Makeup, Day Spa Services, etc. for both men and women.

Standing firm on their tag line, "Amazing You", the products and services at 1993 A Salon Company aim to go beyond regular beauty as they are truly exceptional and tranquillizing. The parent company of Salon Apple, 1993 A Salon C Pvt. Ltd. aims to provide results that will refresh one from within and enable them to be the best version of themselves. It is an aspirational brand that is meant for people who want to be well-groomed and put their best foot forward all the time.

After returning to the new normal since COVID-19 struck, 1993 A Salon Company is strictly following all the Government guidelines at all their salon outlets post lockdown. Along with this, the team is also following all the compulsory safety precautions like social distancing, frequent sanitization and a limited number of clients at a given time for the guest to enjoy a satisfactory pampering session in a safe atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Nayana Chopade, Founder and Director, 1993 A Salon Company exclaimed, "At 1993 A Salon Company, we believe that every person is born beautiful and we will only strive towards enhancing this reality. I am extremely proud and excited with the launch of this exclusive brand for beauty and wellness and aim to become a reassertion for everyone to remind them of how amazing they are and how awesome they can be!"

For more details, please visit: www.instagram.com/1993asaloncompany.

