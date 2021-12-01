22-year-old appointed as member of the committee constituted to finalize the NISP for schools by Ministry of Education India

You would like to read
- [10th 12th CBSE datesheet announced] 9 exam preparation guidelines for Term 1 Boards
- CBSE Term 1 Boards: Another date sheet update after datesheet announcements- Do's and Don't for preparation
- CBSE Term 1 Boards: MCQs new exam pattern-papers launched to ace all typologies
- (MCQs Term 1 Boards) 10 th 12 th Exam Practice Sample Paper Series Released Today, along with CBSE Datesheet Update
- MCQs Term 1 Boards Class 12 Physics: Do's & Don't, Exam Preparation Guidelines & Comprehensive Strategy
New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Delhi and California based researcher, ideator and entrepreneur Yashraj Bhardwaj, Co-Founder of Petonic Infotech, Ensure Equity, Zenith Vipers, etc. has been appointed as a member of the committee to finalise the National Innovation Startup Policy for Schools by the Ministry of Education.
The 15-member committee set up by the Ministry of Education includes other notable dignitaries, including Manoj Ahuja, Chairman, CBSE, Abhay Jere, Chief Innovation Officer, Ministry of Education, Dr Chintan Viashnav, MD Niti Ayog and stalwarts of the Education sector.
The committee has been set up on the lines of the National Innovation Start-up Policy framework for faculty and students of higher education released by the Innovation Cell, Ministry of Education in 2019. The policy framework, adopted by more than 800 Higher Education Institutions, outlines the revenue sharing model, equity sharing requirements and IP sharing models between students, faculty and institutions. It spells out guidelines for the faculty regarding time commitment and positions they can hold in startups.
The committee constituted to finalise the National Innovative Start-up Policy for Schools has been entrusted the responsibility to release a similar framework for schools that will encourage school students, teachers and management to support each other in promoting innovations and startup activities within their campuses.
Yashraj, with an age of 22 years, is among the youngest member appointed to the committee with wide-ranging credentials. Shri Bhardwaj has undertaken more than 30 research projects, filed 18 patent applications and launched various innovative and breakthrough products in India and abroad along with his twin brother Yuvraj Bhardwaj who is also 22 years old. His business experience spans various sectors, primarily stemming from Research and Consulting and extending to Petonic Infotech and other firms working in markets like South Asia, the Middle East, North America, etc.
A passion for new technologies and innovation happening around the world drives Yashraj, who is closely associated with innovation powerhouses like Silicon Valley giants, TED, Venture Firms and Technology Clusters around the world. Yashraj is also an advisor to the Berkeley-NITI Aayog Industry Advisory Council along with Industry leaders like Sunil Munjal, Hero Enterprises, Nikhil Meswani, Reliance Industries, etc.
For More Information, Please visit: (https://www.petonic.in)
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor