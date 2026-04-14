VMPL New Delhi [India], April 14: Law Prep Tutorial (LPT), a leading CLAT coaching institute in Delhi NCR, honoured over 230 CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026 toppers at its flagship annual event Fateh 2026--a grand celebration of academic excellence in law entrance preparation. With participation from students across 17 states, the event highlighted LPT's growing national presence and consistent results in CLAT, AILET, and other law entrance examinations. The ceremony featured a total prize pool of ₹1 crore, including ₹34 lakhs in direct cash awards, along with trophies and certificates recognising top-performing students aiming for National Law Universities (NLUs) and premier global law schools.

AILET 2026 Topper Aryan Singh Sets New Benchmark The highlight of Fateh 2026 was Aryan Singh, who secured AIR 1 in AILET 2026 with a record-breaking 142.5/150, including a perfect 50/50 in English--the highest score ever recorded in the history of the examination. A student of LPT's flagship Target Programme, Aryan attributed his success to: * Structured academic planning * Rigorous mock test analysis * Personalised one-on-one mentorship He was mentored by Anand Sharma, Director, Law Prep Tutorial Delhi NCR, an alumnus of NLIU Bhopal with over a decade of experience in training top rankers. Despite his exceptional performance, Aryan remains grounded and aspires to pursue a career in litigation, driven by a passion for courtroom advocacy.

NLU Alumni Faculty: A Key Differentiator A defining strength of Law Prep Tutorial Delhi NCR is its faculty composition--all teachers are alumni of National Law Universities (NLUs). This ensures that students receive: * First-hand insights into CLAT and AILET examination patterns * Practical understanding of legal education and careers * Mentorship grounded in real NLU experience This NLU-driven academic environment plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between aspiration and achievement for law aspirants. From Hauz Khas to Delhi NCR: A Proven Track Record Founded in Hauz Khas in 2021, Law Prep Tutorial Delhi NCR has rapidly expanded to four centres--Hauz Khas, Noida, GTB Nagar, and Gurugram, becoming a preferred destination for CLAT coaching in Delhi NCR.

The institute has mentored 1,000+ students and produced consistent top ranks, including: * Aryan Dhasmana - AIR 1, LSAT 2021 * Rishabh Shivani - AIR 1, CLAT 2022 * Piyush Gupta - AIR 8, CLAT 2023 * Upmanyu Chatterjee - AIR 10, CLAT 2023 * Jai Bohara - AIR 1, CLAT 2024 * Jigyasa - AIR 9, CLAT 2024 * Abhijay Tiwari - AIR 9, AILET 2025 * Aryan Singh - AIR 1, AILET 2026 This consistent performance has positioned LPT among the top law coaching institutes in Delhi NCR. Holistic Learning Ecosystem for Law Aspirants LPT's success is driven by a comprehensive and student-centric approach to law entrance preparation, including:

* Structured classroom programs * Personalised one-on-one mentorship * Interaction with previous year toppers * Legal debates and case-based discussions * Psychometric and cognitive skill assessments LPSAT 2027: Scholarships & Career Opportunities Looking ahead, LPT Delhi NCR has announced its flagship target and foundation courses for CLAT 2027-28, AILET 2027-28, LNAT UK, DU-LLB, NLSAT with Mega Career Counselling & Scholarship drive on April 19, 2026 Sunday featuring the LPSAT (Law Prep Scholarship Admission Test). The test offers up to 100% scholarships and access to specialised programs such as: * Target * Finisher * Foundation These programs prepare students for CLAT, AILET, SLAT, OLETs, LNAT UK, and JGLS, catering to both domestic and international law aspirants.

Conclusion As Law Prep Tutorial Delhi NCR continues to expand its footprint, Fateh stands as a symbol of discipline, mentorship, and consistent excellence, where success is not an exception--but a culture. Contact Information: Mobile +91 8750581505 Instagram: @lawpreptutorial_delhincr (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)