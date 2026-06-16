PNN New Delhi [India], June 16: AsiaOne Media Group successfully hosted the 27th Edition of AsiaOne ASEAN Business & Social Forum 2026 on the 10th of June 2026 at the JW Marriott Hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With the dominant theme of "Celebrating the Spirit of ASEAN," this Summit spotlighted the strengthening of bilateral trade, investment, and innovation between the ASEAN Nations and the wider Asian region, while also fostering strategic partnerships across the Asia Pacific region. The 27th AsiaOne ASEAN Business & Social Forum 2026 in Kuala Lumpur marked a clear shift from earlier global editions to a sharper ASEAN-focused strategy, aligning with one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world. Unlike previous forums in Dubai, London, Singapore, and India, this edition was more market-entry driven, with Kuala Lumpur serving as a gateway to Southeast Asia. This made the platform far more relevant for organizations looking to expand regionally, build cross-border relationships, and tap into emerging opportunities across ASEAN economies.

The event was supported by key global partners, including Indira University, Apollo Hospitals and HOSAF Group Bangladesh. The contribution of some of the keynote speakers and distinguished participants, including diplomats from 27 countries, was instrumental in making the Forum a resounding success. The glittering event saw the presence of some of the world's most influential figures, including diplomats from 27 countries, along with esteemed business leaders, investors, and professionals from Asia, the Gulf, the US, Africa, and beyond. Welcome Address Mr. Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner of AsiaOne Media Group, extended a warm welcome to the esteemed diplomats from different countries of the world and prominent business and social leaders.

He said: "Unlike some of our contemporaries, we would not look at market capitalization when we list and feature brands and leaders. We would also want to list and feature brands and leaders based on the emotional quotient, the amazing phenomenal product that they've done, the strategy that they've created, and how they've taken it to go-to-market. Because we also feel with evolution, now it's not only contemporary or old traditional strategies that make a brand a brand. But to make a brand, it's important to have passion and vision." Keynote Speakers Other keynote speakers at the forum were: - Mr. Moazzam Hossain, Chairman, Hosaf Group

- Mr. Ariyaseela Wickramanayake, Founder and Chairman, Pelwatte Dairy, Sri Lanka - Prof. Ravi Naidu, Managing Director & CEO, crcCARE, Australia - Mr. Shirish Nimgaonkar, Founder and CEO, eBlissAI, USA Special Highlights The Forum also applauded the Book Launch of Mr. Adam Castillo's "Finding Our Voice: A Story of Leadership in Crisis and the American Spirit Abroad." A thanks message from Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon, accepting AsiaOne's Women Empowerment Principles Leadership Award, and her strong emphasis on women empowerment captured the Forum's attention and garnered a huge round of applause. Prominent Award Winners Some of the prominent award winners at the forum were: - Dr. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Group

- Dr. Tarita Shankar, Chairperson & Chief Mentor, Indira University & Indira Group of Institutes - Mr. Moazzam Hossain, Chairman - Hosaf Group - Mr. Rakesh Malhotra, Founder, Livguard - Mr. Harish Kohli, President & Managing Director, Acer India - Mr. Jude Gomes, Managing Director & CEO, Ageas Federal Life Insurance - Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, Founder - Pantheon Development - Mr. Darpan Jayraj Kale, Founder & Managing Director, DPIFS Solutions - Mr. Ash Shah, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, IMPEX Capital Group - Mr. Md Zahidul Islam, Chief Executive Officer, UK Management College & Chairman Unibridge Group - Mr. Sakif Shamim, Managing Director, Labaid Cancer Hospital & Super Speciality Centre

- Mr. Ariyaseela Wickremanayake, Founder & Chairman, Pelwatte Dairy Industries Ltd. - Mr. Adam Castillo, Founder & Chairman of AGS Myanmar & Author of the book Finding Our Voice - Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President & CEO, Hospitals Division - Apollo Hospitals - Mr. Maneesh Tripathi, Director/Board Member - SICCI and Group CEO & Founder Director - Marble Rocks VCC Fund, Singapore - Mr. Shirish Nimgaonkar, Founder and CEO, eBliss AI - Dr. Reshma Kaur, Vice Chairperson, Guru Nanak Group of Institutions - Bidar - Ms. Satvinder Kaur, Co-Founder, WeAnsa Solutions Sdn. Bhd. - Ms. Amita Vyas, Co-Founder and Director, Apcegen Technologies Private Limited - Dr. Chandra Prasad, Co-Founder and Director, Dr. Dathu Rao Memorial Charitable Trust (Pathway India)

- Ms. Kavina Brahmbhatt, Business Development Manager, Electro Polymers Industries - Mrs. Ramya Ramachandren, Vice Chairperson, Saraswathi Group of Institutes - Ms. Shweta Pathak, Founder, Aakarshan Gems & Jewellery - Ms. Megha Chaudhary, Co-Chairperson, BLC Global Holdings - Ms. Leena Jain, Founder, Fraganta Perfumes - Prof. Ravi Naidu, Managing Director & CEO, crcCARE - Mr. Roger Kumar, Founder and Managing Director, CASE Group - Mr. Arul Balan, Founder, Chairman, & Managing Director, CALS Renewable Energy India - Dr. Sanjay Paithankar, Founder & Board Member, Right Health Group - Mr. Sunny Verma, Founder, Sunny Hairport - Ms. Arshi Ayub Mohamed Zaveri, Senior Advisor, Private Office of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE Royal Family, and CEO, Trust With Trade Group

- Ms. Gaurangi Desai Mehra, Director, Marketing & Communication, APAR Industries - Dr. Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman of QuantumNexis & Founder of SecureKloud, Healthcare Triangle - Mr. Tushan Wickramasinghe, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Capital TRUST Holdings Limited - Mr. Premalal Brahmanage, Chairman, Prime Group - Shri. Satya Prakash Sangwan, Vice-President - Paralympics Committee of India (PCI) - Mr. Sayed Habib, Director, Danube Home - Capt. Ajith Peiris, President & CEO, CINEC Campus - Mr. Mohan Ramesh Anand, Founder & CEO, Canopus Global - Ar. Tushar Mistry, Principal Architect, Tushar Mistry Design Studio - Mr. Virendra Pankaj, CEO, Aseem Infrastructure Finance Ltd. - Mr. Sudhanva Dhananjaya, CMD, ExcelSoft Technologies - Mr. Vijay Jeswani, Founder and CEO, Vijay Jeswani Builders and Developers

- Mr. Narendra Kumar Kamaraju, Managing Director, Praneeth Group - Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools - Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Rassense - Mr. Danny Samuel, CEO, Roadstar Infra Investment Trust - Dr. Vinod Anand, Managing Director, Akanksha Global Logistics - Dr. Jasjit S. Suri, Chairman & CEO, AtheroPoint™, USA - Mr. Ajay Jain, Director, MDI Murshidabad - Mr. Debabrata Sarkar, President-Asia Pacific, Alga Energy - Mr. Nanda Bhagi Sandilya, President of Nikola Tesla Smart Cities; CEO of CITCO GLOBAL HOLDINGS; President of Drill Baby Drill USA, HarvestPlus Solutions - Col. Rajeev Mannali, CEO, SUT Pattom Super Specialty Hospital - Dr. S Santosh Kumar Dora, CEO, Kalinga Hospital

- Mr. Karnav Brahmbhatt, COO, Electro Polymers Industries - Mr. Vikrant Singh, CEO, Convrse Spaces - Mr. Vishesh Khatri, CBO, Convrse Spaces - Mr. Anshul Padyal, CTO, Convrse Spaces - Dr. Adv. Mamta Binani About AsiaOne AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine, with presence in more than 16 countries of Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards functions. It has been offering Indian, Asian, and African brands & leaders with higher visibility through its several prestigious mediums, including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

"AsiaOne Greatest Brands & Leaders - Asia, Middle East & Africa" is the most broadcast TV series in the world, reaching 30 countries with a B2B viewership of over 38 million. Contact Information To learn more about the event, research, and the greatest brands and leaders, visit: - www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com - www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com - www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com - www.asiaone.co.in - www.asiaone.me Or contact: Phone: +91-011-43281161-66 Email: - global@asiaone.co.in - dubai@asiaone.co.in - singapore@asiaone.co.in AsiaOne Research & Publishing House Office No 606, 6th Floor, URS Media Consulting DLF, South Court Parking, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi - 110017 (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)