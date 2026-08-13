PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], August 13: At present, designing is a rapidly growing sector whose demand is continuously rising in the national as well as the international market - whether it is fashion designing or interior designing, product and industrial designing, or painting and sculpture designing in fine arts. Keeping this growing need in mind, the University Institute of Design of Chandigarh University is making students capable professionals through creativity, innovation and industry-ready skills. Students of the University Institute of Design (UID) are showcasing their talent brilliantly in every field and achieving new milestones. In the last three years, 307 students of UID comprising of students belonging to Fashion, Industrial, Interior Design and Fine Arts field have secured placements in reputed fashion houses, production houses, brands and companies. At the same time, 317 students have also gained practical industry experience through internships. Designing students launch 7 startups in last 3 years.

In the last three years, 108 students secured placements in the field of interior design. Students have received opportunities in reputed companies such as Livspace, Asian Paints, HomeLane, Daftar Decor and Kargason Brands Private Limited. 6 students have received highest package of 6 LPA by Livspace. Through project-based learning, students are given practical training in areas such as fundamentals, design principles, human comfort, ergonomics, colour theory, materials, space planning and 3D representation. As a result, students are building careers in fields including residential, commercial, hospitality, healthcare, retail, set, kitchen and lighting design, as well as 3D visualisation. In the field of industrial design, the Department of Product and Industrial Design places special emphasis on preparing students in line with the changing needs of the industry. In the last three years, 40 students of Bachelor of Industrial Design secured placements, while 48 students completed internships in reputed institutions. Students have secured placements on the strength of their talent in top companies such as Social Hardware, Mercer, BYJU'S, Future Tech Design, Times Internet: The Economic Times, Future Tech Design, DataVinci, Capgemini, Dev Story, Cognizant and Fox My Box. During this period, the highest annual package of Rs 20 lakh reflects the professional capability of the students and their acceptance in the industry. Social Hardware offered an industrial design student the highest package of up to Rs 20 lakh per annum, while Mercer offered up to 12 LPA and BYJU'S and Future Tech Design provided packages of up to 7 LPA to students.

Chandigarh University is turning art into a career for fine arts students. The Department of Fine Arts has also given the creative industry a new generation of talented artists. With a balance of theory and practical learning, students get the opportunity to refine their creative expression in painting, sculpture, applied arts and other art mediums. In the last three years, 77 students secured placements in reputed creative art and design companies, design studios, film and music post-production houses and publishing houses, while 181 students completed internships and 14 students are currently pursuing higher education. During this period, the highest package of 7.2 LPA was offered by Pocket FM. Those providing placements to students include Renyour Creations Private Limited, Sunbase, Pocket FM, Chit1 Studio, Lenskart, Madari Studio, Rather Games, Rabab Studio and Good Luck Publishers.

Today, the University Institute of Design of Chandigarh University is not limited only to preparing designers but is preparing creative professionals and young entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of the design industry through their imagination, technical skill and innovation. Students have performed outstandingly in the field of fashion design. Along with placements, students are also launching their own brands. In the field of fashion design too, students of Chandigarh University have made an excellent display of their creativity and entrepreneurship. In the last three years, 62 students secured placements in reputed fashion brands, in which the highest package was 5.5 LPA. At the same time, in the last five years, 4 students have taken a step towards entrepreneurship by starting their own fashion labels.

Talented designers of the Department of Fashion of Chandigarh University are showcasing their art and design skills at Reliance Gas Lifestyle Retail Limited, Punjab; Vero Moda, Ludhiana; Arvind Fashions Tommy Hilfiger Kids, Ludhiana; Arvind Fashions Calvin Klein, Ludhiana; Arvind Fashion Private Limited, Rohtak; Guess Gauriks Lifestyle, Bengaluru; Sanghvi Beauty Technologies, Delhi; Tommy Hilfiger, Chandigarh; Arvind Lifestyle U.S. Polo, Noida; and DA Milano. Through modern labs and studios, industry training, visits, expert talks, internships and live projects, students get the opportunity to learn in a real industry environment. State-of-the-art facilities for garment construction, pattern making, textile dyeing and printing inspire students towards new experimentation and innovation.

In the last five years, 5 students of fashion design and fine arts have established their own fashion brands and tattoo studios. Apart from this, two female students of interior design are successfully running their own startups. Sharing information about the University Institute of Design on this occasion, Senior Managing Director of Chandigarh University, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, said, "The University Institute of Design of Chandigarh University trains students in line with rapidly changing professional trends. While creating a unique balance between theory and practical learning, students are encouraged towards creativity along with innovation, so that they can mould their thinking and imagination in line with design, technical proficiency, practical experience and the needs of the industry. The University Institute of Design of Chandigarh University also encourages students to become entrepreneurs."

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)