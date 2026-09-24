BusinessWire India Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: 360 ONE, among India's leading wealth and asset management firms with assets exceeding INR 7.8 lakh crore ($82 billion), today announced the launch of The Collector's Guide 2026, its inaugural report decoding the South Asian fine art market for a new generation of collectors. The report arrives as the Indian art market notches a decade-high turnover of INR 2,543 crore in 2025, with India recording one of the strongest sell-through rates among major Asian auction markets. It catalogues the highest-selling works of 15 defining South Asian artists, including M.F. Husain, Tyeb Mehta, F.N. Souza, S.H. Raza and V.S. Gaitonde, pairing historical price discovery with clear performance metrics for the first time in one publication.

"As the Indian art market enters what looks like its most consequential decade yet, we hope this report earns its place as a working companion and a compass for connoisseurs and custodians alike. By pairing historical price discovery with clear performance metrics, our aim is to bring structure and disciplined insight to modern collecting," said Yatin Shah, Co-Founder, 360 ONE and CEO, 360 ONE Wealth. Key findings include a record INR 167.2 crore sale, which is the most expensive Indian artwork ever sold at auction, and a global art market that returned to growth in 2025 after three consecutive years of contraction.

Download The Collector's Guide 2026 here: https://bit.ly/4dx3N3j (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)