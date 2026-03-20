Innovation Unleashed and Manufacturing Reimagined at the GTE 2026 Begins in Delhi-NCR

PNN New Delhi [India], March 20: The 39th edition of Garment Technology Expo (GTE 2026), South Asia's leading platform for garment manufacturing technology, was inaugurated today at the India Expo Centre & Mart. The four-day exhibition brings together the entire garment production ecosystem, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for innovation, efficiency, and global competitiveness in the apparel sector. The inauguration ceremony was graced by eminent dignitaries including Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Limited; Shri HKL Magu, Financial Budget, Apparel Export Cluster Board of Governor, Sector State Council of Apparel and Madeups and MD of Jyoti Apparels; Shri Lalit Thukral, President, Noida Apparel Export Cluster (NAEC); Shri Rakshit Poddar, President, Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan (GEAR); Shri Anil Anand, Managing Director, Hari Chand Anand & Company; Shri Sunder Belani, Managing Director & Chairman, Ramsons Garment Finishing Equipments Pvt. Ltd.; and Shri M.L. Jain, Managing Director, Gouge Group, along with other distinguished industry leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Limitedstated, "GTE continues to serve as a vital platform where industry stakeholders come together to witness cutting-edge technologies and understand how their application can transform the garment value chain." Shri HKL Magu, Member, Financial Budget, Apparel Export Cluster Board of Governors, Sector State Council of Apparel and Madeups and MD of Jyoti Apparels,remarked, "With over two decades in the apparel industry, platforms like GTE are essential for accelerating technology adoption and strengthening global competitiveness." This year's edition features 200+ exhibitors representing over 650 brands, with an expected footfall of over 15,000 trade visitors, including garment manufacturers, exporters, sourcing professionals, and technology experts. The exhibition showcases a wide spectrum of advanced machinery, CAD/CAM systems, digital textile printing, finishing technologies, trims, accessories, and next-generation production solutions.

This year's edition is further strengthened by the support of the Ministry of Textiles and is now MSME-approved, enabling Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to participate and benefit from government-backed opportunities for technology adoption, networking, and business growth. Shri Lalit Thukral, President, Noida Apparel Export Cluster, NAEC, observed, "While global challenges and high tariffs have slowed the industry, this is an opportunity to pause, rethink, and innovate to drive future growth and exports." A major attraction at GTE 2026 is the large-scale showcase of AI-powered automation technologies, widely regarded as the next transformative force in garment manufacturing. From intelligent production systems to precision-driven operations, these innovations are set to redefine productivity, quality, and efficiency across factory floors.

Enhancing the scale and scope of the event is the co-located Lace & Trims Show 2026, a dedicated platform for trims, accessories, labels, fasteners, embellishments, and allied services. Together, the twin shows create a comprehensive sourcing destination for the entire garment manufacturing value chain. Shri Rakshit Poddar, President, Garment Exporters Association of Rajasthan, GEAR,added, "For exporters, staying aligned with evolving technologies is critical, and GTE offers the right platform to explore and adopt these advancements." A key highlight also includes trend forecasts in apparel production by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), offering valuable insights into the future direction of the industry.

The event will continue till 23 March 2026, bringing together innovation, collaboration, and opportunity under one roof. GTE 2026 - Best Today, Still Better Tomorrow. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)