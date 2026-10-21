NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 21: Demonstrating that sustainability and business growth can go hand in hand, 3R ZeroWaste has announced another year of strong performance, maintaining a consistent 15-20% annual growth since its inception in 2020. The company continues to accelerate India's transition towards a circular economy by helping businesses, institutions and communities transform waste into valuable resources while delivering measurable environmental and social impact. Founded with the vision of reimagining waste management, 3R ZeroWaste was established to challenge the traditional linear economy "use-and-dispose" model by creating circular solutions that maximize resource recovery and minimize landfill dependence. Today, with operations across India and the United Kingdom through the sister concern, the company is enabling organizations to replace virgin and fossil-based resources with recovered materials, creating sustainable value across the waste management ecosystem.

India currently faces one of the world's most pressing waste management challenges, with an estimated 1.8 billion tonnes of legacy waste accumulated since Independence and nearly 80 million tonnes of municipal waste generated every year, out of which 50% is collected and only 25% is processed. A significant portion, equivalent to 60 million tons, still ends up in landfills or is openly burned. This is going to grow exponentially to 5 billion tons by 2100. Against this backdrop, 3R ZeroWaste has emerged as a trusted sustainability partner, helping organizations and citizens become sustainable by reducing waste, reducing energy consumption, reducing water consumption and approaching a circular economy-type lifestyle, improving ESG performance and contributing meaningfully to national climate goals.

During FY 2025-26, the company achieved several significant milestones that underscore its growing impact: - 9,63,379 kilograms of waste responsibly managed and diverted towards resource recovery - Over 18.5 lakh citizens engaged through sustainability and awareness initiatives - Presence expanded across 50+ cities in India - 22,83,208 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions avoided - Rs 1.1 crore in revenue generated, while sustaining 15-20% year-on-year business growth Beyond waste management, 3R ZeroWaste has evolved into a comprehensive sustainability solutions provider, offering services in Waste Management, ESG Consulting and Reporting, Resource Recovery, Circular Economy Advisory, and Citizen Engagement Programmes. A key differentiator in the company's approach is KarmaVer$e, its innovative digital sustainability platform designed to transform environmental responsibility into everyday action. The platform uses KarmaCoins, its digital currency, to encourage citizens to adopt sustainable habits such as waste segregation, recycling and responsible disposal. By rewarding sustainable participation through KarmaCoins, KarmaVer$e gamifies sustainability, fosters long-term behavioural change, increases citizen participation and strengthens community ownership of environmental action.

The company's integrated approach combines technology, community engagement and ESG-driven business solutions to help organizations meet regulatory requirements, improve sustainability performance and create measurable environmental outcomes. As global demand for responsible business practices continues to rise, 3R ZeroWaste remains committed to delivering scalable solutions that support both economic growth and environmental stewardship. Commenting on the company's continued growth, Shiv Rao Challa, Founder, 3R ZeroWaste, said,"At 3R ZeroWaste, we believe waste is not a liability-it is a valuable resource waiting to be recovered. Our consistent growth reflects the increasing commitment of businesses, governments and citizens towards sustainable practices. Every kilogram of waste recovered, every citizen engaged and every tonne of carbon emissions avoided brings us one step closer to a truly circular economy. Sustainability is not a destination; it is a continuous journey of responsibility, innovation and collective action. Together, we can build a cleaner, greener and more resilient future for generations to come."

As India advances towards its sustainability and climate commitments under the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, 3R ZeroWaste continues to position itself at the forefront of the circular economy movement. By combining innovation, responsible resource management and community participation, 3R ZeroWaste is not only helping organizations achieve their ESG goals but also creating lasting environmental and social value. To view Sustainability Report FY2025-26, click here. About 3R ZeroWaste Founded in 2020, 3R ZeroWaste is a circular economy and sustainability company with operations in India and the United Kingdom. The company specializes in integrated waste management, ESG services, resource recovery, circular economy consulting and citizen engagement programmes. Through innovative solutions such as KarmaVer$e, its digital sustainability platform powered by KarmaCoins, 3R ZeroWaste empowers businesses, governments and communities to reduce waste, lower carbon emissions and create a more sustainable future.

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