New Delhi, (Delhi), [India], July 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): We all deserve to feel great and keep our body and mind clear. But making everyday healthy seems so time-consuming and exhausting - is a complaint I often hear. In fact, recently, this person came up to me and said, "Life was busy enough as is, and then came these testing times. How am I supposed to maintain a healthy mind and body while juggling with home chores and work from home?" I'm sure this is a question that's haunting most of you!

Honestly, our body and mind aren't expecting us to spend hours sweating it out at the gym or chug health-boosting drinks one after the other, all of a sudden. The secret to making everyday healthy lies in incorporating simple and achievable habits into our daily lives.

Let Water Be Your BFF!

Do not underestimate the health benefits of water! It not only helps flush out toxins but also transports nutrients, regulates body temperature, and energize sour muscles. If you're not fond of plain water, you can infuse it with your favorite veggies, fruits, and herbs such as cucumber, watermelon, mint, and holy basil.

Move Your Body

You need to include at least 30 minutes of physical exercise in your daily routine. It can be any form of activity - a single one or a combination of exercises - but of moderate intensity. Think walking, yoga, pilates, spinning, and even dancing. You can even pick up stuff lying around the house, such as a pillow or a planter, and use it as exercise equipment if you can't sweat it out without an equipment. Doing home chores such as running errands on foot, putting clothes for drying, sweeping, and mopping the floor are good options too. Moving your body approx. 30 to 45 minutes a day may not only help our circulatory system but also build immunity.

California Walnuts FTW!

To say that California Walnuts are nutritious would be a bit of an understatement. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and other heart-healthy fats, antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and protein, these nuts are associated with many health benefits. A handful of walnuts (28g) contain omega-3 ALA (2.5g), protein (4g), and fiber (2g). Relishing these daily may improve brain health and reduce the risk of heart disease. These wonder nuts may also support gut health and weight management.

Catch on Plenty of Zzz's

Remember, sleep isn't a luxury but a necessity. For our overall health and well-being, it's essential that we get seven to nine hours of sleep every night. Getting a full night's sleep may increase productivity too.

Incorporate these small changes in your daily life and notice how wonderfully it helps you in making everyday healthy!

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)