4 Squares Dentistry announces the grand opening of new branch in Gowrivakkam, Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): 4 Squares Dentistry, the best dental clinic in Medavakkam, is pleased to announce the opening of their new branch in 141-168, Velachery Road, Gowrivakkam, Sembakkam, Chennai. It is their second branch in Chennai after a successful stint in Medavakkam.

4 Squares Dentistry, the leading dental hospital in Chennai for kids, teens, and adults, is thrilled to announce the opening of their second dental hospital in Gowrivakkam. After tasting success in dentistry for a decade, a second branch is only natural to progress and another feather in their cap. The expansion has given them more opportunities to extend their service in modern dentistry. T

"I am extremely proud of this achievement, and it is certainly the wonderful services extended by my team of dentists and other staff that has paved the way to this success," said Dr Aesha Imran, Founder.

"Like in Medavakkam, our new dental hospital in Gowrivakkam will follow the same standards. It is a well-equipped clinic with all modern dental procedures that will be made available," she further added.

To book an appointment and take a look at their wide range of treatment, please visit, 4squaresdentistry.in.

The dental clinic guarantees 100 per cent quality dental treatment in the most hygienic and clean environment in both their branches. The clinic lays more emphasis on infection control and has systematic disposal of biowaste and high-grade sterilisation. Hygiene is their mainstay that attracts more regular patients. The clinic is also adept at providing preventive care to avoid dental issues.

"We are excited about this new opportunity to extend our service to residents in and around Gowrivakkam. We assure a world-class dental treatment in our top-notch dental clinic. We are confident that our treatment and guidance will help people have optimal dental health and follow good oral hygiene," quoted a top dentist from the clinic.

The premier multispeciality dental clinic is all set to operate its finest dental services in Gowrivakkam. Their uncompromising dedication to quality, hygiene, safety, and medical ethics is presented in a diligent and highly professional manner that has gained this popularity amongst regular patients.

"We are a team of professional and skilled dentists and have a well-trained support staff who will also be extending their services in the new branch at Gowrivakkam. We keep our patients well informed about the dental procedure, which will be tailor-made to meet their condition. We adopt a state of the art technology to provide restorative and preventive dental care," said an endodontist.

"We congratulate the team and happy for their success. I can assure you that it will be the best experience for patients who opt to seek treatment from their new clinic in Gowrivakkam. The root canal therapy I underwent here was painless, and I had a fast recovery. It was the best dental treatment I ever had," a patient said.

"I have always valued hygiene and clean dental practices, and 4 Squares Dentistry has always maintained high standards in keeping their premises and dental practices neat and clean," another patient added.

The Press Release is powered by Digital SEO, a digital marketing company in Chennai that is the creative minds behind the design and development of their amazing website. Digital SEO is the pioneer in digital marketing, web designing, and creating optimised search engines. The company deploys a data-driven strategy to deploy unique solutions for businesses to achieve growth. Getting their clients to the top position on the search engine results page is their ultimate goal.

4 Squares is a popular dental clinic in Medavakkam, Chennai. They offer best-in-class dental services that include general dentistry, preventive care and cleaning, pediatric dental care, root canal, smile correction, smile design aesthetics, full mouth rehabilitation, dental implants, oral cancer, laser dentistry and oral surgery.

The dental clinic has world-class amenities and dental solutions that will restore, preserve and care for your natural smile. They have regular dental examinations and also undertake complex cosmetic surgery. The dental clinic specialises in pediatric dentistry that provides an inviting ambience and painless treatment for the kids.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)