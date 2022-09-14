4000+ traders gathered for a grand felicitation event organized by Jainam Broking limited

You would like to read
- Save Max celebrates its 12th annual awards night in grand style
- India's leading ropeway company, Damodar Ropeways improves facilities for pilgrims at Maihar Devi
- The Annual Day of Dudes and Dolls World ascertains the link between 'Questions and Child Development'
- Hyderabad's Hotel Management Students Get a Robust Start with Lucrative Job Placements in Leading Star Properties
- Scrut Automation launches Risk Management for Cloud-Based Companies
Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 14 (ANI/PNN): Jainam Broking Limited, one of Gujarat's leading stock broking agencies organized a full-day gala on September 3 to felicitate all their affiliated Options traders, in Surat.
The day started with an Award function, acknowledging the commendable work and skill sets of the best in the trading community across 25+ categories, followed by Gujarat's cultural rendezvous with a very memorable pre-Navratri night.
Purnesh Modi, Cabinet Minister of Gujarat attended the event as the Chief Guest. Nikesh Kothari, Chairman of ICAI and Dinesh Navadia, Regional Chairman of Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council were few of the Honorable Guests who also showed their presence.
Company's Director Milan Parikh inaugurated the occasion and also addressed the audience on the emphasis of risk management being the most important tool for profit making traders.
The award ceremony witnessed the presence of 4000+ traders visiting all the way from Kashmir to Chennai. Senior delegates from all national exchange groups, NSE, BSE and MCX also graced their presence in the event and delivered awards to the star performers.
Navratri night is a yearly traditional celebration organized by the company to acknowledge the year in support of their clients, channel partners and employees. This time the event experienced a roaring audience of 5000+ attendees. The night filled with music, dance and vibrant colors celebrated the heart of the state's culture, Garba, starring Gujarat's top singers Arjav Raval and Vishwa Shah alongside Shruti Kalyani and Ketul Patel.
(https://jainam.in) Jainam Broking Limited, took this opportunity to introduce an eco-system for all traders with their new launches - Smart Greek, Smart Delta, Smart Learn and Smart RMS to help them Learn, Calculate Greeks and Manage Risks under one roof. They also announced the launch of Wealth Fest 2022 that will provide all potential and existing investors to grow their personal investment over conversations with the industry veterans.
Through the event, all Options traders got an opportunity to network within the community and also develop efficiency in their trading style to yield more profits. (https://jainam.in) Jainam broking limited aims to increase the strength of their Options traders from 7000 to 25000 in the coming years by promising to deliver best RMS and technology services to all traders.
The event started 4:00pm onwards, September 3, Saturday, at Sarsana dome, Surat.
(https://jainam.in) Jainam Broking Limited is a one stop solution for all financial needs including equity, derivatives and other investments. Since 18 years(est 2004) of its operations, the company has grown to serve 2.4 lakh+ clients with an annual (FY 2021-22) turnover of 11.90 lakh crs out of that approx 9.33 lakh crs of turnover arise from option trading.
This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor