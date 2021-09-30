42Gears announces zero-day support for Windows 11

You would like to read
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): 42Gears, a leading mobile device management (MDM) provider, has announced zero-day support for Windows 11 when it launches on October 5th.
Thanks to zero-day support, 42Gears customers can upgrade to Windows 11 at any time, and continue to enjoy all the device management features they know and value. For those who do not wish to upgrade, 42Gears will continue to fully support Windows 10.
"We know that some of our customers are eager to harness Windows 11's improved layout and productivity features," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears. "Our zero-day support for the operating system will let them upgrade while still managing and securing their devices with the help of 42Gears."
Enterprises that choose to upgrade to Windows 11 can take advantage of major features, including:
* Better multi-tasking by placing multiple windows on-screen at once with Snap Layouts, and then remembering those window placements as Snap Groups.
* An easier and more robust Windows Store experience, including support for app formats beyond Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps.
* Better support for hybrid work and learning through a combination of accessibility and security improvements.
* The ability to download and use Android apps on Windows devices in the near future, thanks to a partnership between Windows and Amazon.
IT administrators can use (https://www.42gears.com/products/mobile-device-management) SureMDM to remotely upgrade devices from Windows 10 to Windows 11, so long as the most up-to-date version of the SureMDM Agent is installed on the device.
"42Gears manages devices across many operating systems - and this includes different versions of the same operating system, as well," said Prakash Gupta. "Whether customers rely on Windows 10 or Windows 11, we can offer them our full set of device management functionality."
For more information about 42Gears support for Windows 11, click (https://www.42gears.com/products/mobile-device-management/windows-11-device-management) here.
