42Gears delivers data-driven Insights with VisibilityIQ™ Foresight on Zebra handheld devices

You would like to read
- Anunta named winner of VMware 2021 APJ Partner Digital Transformation Award
- Chola MS Risk Services partners with Hungary based Denxpert EHS & S Software to launch Regulatory Software backed by the European Union
- Datamatics recognized as a strong performer for RPA software by independent research firm
- Tredence named as a contender in AI Services by independent research firm
- Actress Lakshmi Devy wins prestigious Gold Remy & New York City independent film festival awards
Fremont California [USA], July 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): 42Gears, a leading device management software provider, today announced that SureMDM, its unified endpoint management solution, now supports Zebra VisibilityIQ™ Foresight on Zebra Technologies' rugged mobile computers and tablets.
This will allow (https://www.42gears.com/) 42Gears customers to monitor VisibilityIQs Foresight's data-driven analytics from the central SureMDM console, enabling smarter decision-making. 42Gears is a Zebra (https://www.zebra.com/us/en/partners/partnerconnect.html)PartnerConnectIndependent Software Partner.
SureMDM's integration with (https://www.zebra.com/us/en/services/visibilityiq/foresight.html) VisibilityIQ Foresight benefits retail, logistics, and transportation firms requiring quick decision-making for frontline workers. With the help of VisibilityIQ Foresight, decision makers can quickly detect new trends, anticipate future challenges, and make the decisive choices needed to thrive in rapidly-changing industries.
Business benefits:
Data-driven decision making: VisibilityIQ Foresight provides real-time data about any firm's Zebra devices, enabling admins to make rapid, smart choices to maximize efficiency.
A stronger central command center: VisibilityIQ Foresight joins the rich sets of data instantly available to anyone using the (https://www.42gears.com/products/mobile-device-management/)SureMDM online console. Now, admins can find even more data and make even better decisions in the same console.
A competitive advantage in uncertain times: VisibilityIQ Foresight leverages each enterprise's past patterns to anticipate future trends, letting users avoid or overcome problems.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor