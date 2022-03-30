42nd India Carpet Expo 2022 - Asia's biggest Carpet Expo concludes with a benchmark to attain the target set by Government of India for 2022-23

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The 42nd India Carpet Expo concluded on Monday with a large number of visitors turning out on the last day of the 4-day long mega expo. Carpet Export Promotion Council organized the 42nd Edition of India Carpet Expo from March 25-28 2022 at NSIC Exhibition Ground, Okhla, New Delhi, with an aim to promote the Cultural Heritage and showcase the weaving skills of Indian hand-knotted carpet artisans amongst the overseas buyers.

The Curtain Raiser of India Carpet Expo was held on 24th March 2022 by UP Singh, IAS, Secretary (Textiles), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, in the august presence of Shantmanu, IAS, Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) and Umer Hameed, Chairman, CEPC, Aslam Mahboob, Darpan Baranwal, Imtiaz Ahmad, Mohammad Wasif Ansari, Rohit Gupta, Gulam Nabi Bhat, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad, Bodh Raj Malhotra, Mahavir Pratap Sharma Members COA, CEPC, Umesh Kumar Gupta, past COA member CEPC, other Senior Officials, and Exhibitors.

257 Carpet importers mainly from Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Costa Rica. Croatia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lithuania, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, U.A.E., U.K., U.S.A. and 280 Buying Representatives registered their presence in the Mega Expo.

Joe Hinson, a buyer from the US said that this is his first time in India. "The expo was amazing and the products were really made of superior quality handmade materials. We see great business opportunity with the Indian products in near future as demands for rich Indian Craftsmanship is having a great demand amongst American Buyers ."

Another buyer from UK Angel Lackrin visited the ICE 2022 runs a chain of stores where he sells mostly Indian handmade Carpets said, "India Carpet Expo 2022 gave us a great opportunity to meet Carpet Manufacturers across India under one roof. It saved my precious time, energy and money too which I would have otherwise done to meet them individually. The arrangements were world-class and I personally want to thank CEPC for making this show such a productive and profitable one after 2 years of Corona. I am looking forward eagerly to participate in next Expo."

Umer Hameed, Chairman, CEPC, in his concluding remarks, said, "It was never easy to take the challenge of conducting such a big event when war had already started between Russia and Ukraine. We worked out from our data the number of buyers who can miss the show and put our foot down to go for it."

He further said that "Someone had to take the initiative to start so why not us. This show will take our industry a milestone ahead and give them business for the whole year. As we have to fulfil the target set for our industry for year 2022-23, we have taken our steps to move ahead to fulfil the same."

This expo opened up new market opportunities for the industry and shall help Small and Medium Indian carpet exporters promote their products to overseas countries. Eventually, this is an ongoing process, on a broader scale and is instrumental in projecting the "Make in India Brand" in overseas markets.

Hameed also conveyed his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Textile Minister Piyush Goyal, Our Secretary Textile UP Singh, BVR Subrahmanyam, Secretary Commerce, Shantmanu , Development Commissioner (Handicrafts) for their support for this Expo.

Umer Hameed also conveyed thanks to all the Indian Embassies who eased in providing visas to our overseas buyers to enable them to visit our show.

Umer Hameed also conveyed thanks to all the members of the COA for their support and all the Officials and Staff of the Carpet Export Promotion Council for their untiring effort to make the event a grand success.

