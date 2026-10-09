VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: POP, a fastgrowing fintech and commerce platform for Gen Z and young India, today announced its 45-day festive sale. "POP goes Ulta Pulta - Zero Sense Deals," that combines shopping offers with new brand launches, rewards and credit is live on POPshop. The sale allows eligible customers to shop with ₹0 upfront through POPchop and split the purchase amount into three instalments over three months. The sale offers POPcoins discounts of up to 50-60% on eligible purchases, additional rewards on select deals and prize opportunities, including an iPhone Duo. New deals will be introduced throughout the 45-day period across fashion, fitness, travel, beauty, wellness, electronics and lifestyle, subject to campaign terms and eligibility.

New brand launches on the platform include New Balance, Google Fitbit, Skullcandy, Mokobara, Comet, Cumin Co., Samsonite, PALMONAS, American Tourister, Wonderchef, NUUK, Nobero, Frido and Cult. The festive sale coincides with the launch of POPchop, a Pay-in-3 offering enabled through POP's partnership with LazyPay. It allows eligible users to spread purchases across three months without an upfront payment, helping them manage seasonal spending. A majority of POP users are eligible for the offering, according to the company. Close to 20% of POPshop orders were placed through POPchop while the product was still in limited rollout. Around 40% of early POPchop customers are accessing credit for the first time, and 60% return to shop again the following month, the company said. Early usage shows consumers using the product for larger monthly purchases and to manage budgets for higher-value products.

Bhargav Errangi, Founder of POP, said, "POPchop is our biggest product bet on how young India is changing the way it uses credit. For many consumers, the challenge is not necessarily affordability but managing the timing of purchases against monthly cash flow, and working with LazyPay has helped us bring this flexibility directly into the shopping journey, making it simpler for eligible users to spread their payments over time. Two in five of our early POPchop users are accessing credit for the first time, which makes transparency and responsible usage especially important. By bringing flexible credit into a platform where young consumers already pay, earn rewards and shop, we want to give them greater control over how they manage their money."

Ankit Nahata, Business Head, LazyPay, said, "Young consumers are increasingly looking for financial products that offer flexibility and transparency while fitting naturally into their everyday shopping journeys. Our partnership with POP brings together POP's strong engagement among digitally native consumers with LazyPay's experience in delivering convenient, digital credit solutions. By enabling Pay-in-3 within POPshop, we are making flexible credit more seamlessly accessible at the point of purchase, while maintaining a focus on responsible usage and transparency. This partnership reflects our broader effort to build digital credit solutions that are relevant to the evolving needs of India's consumers." POPchop is enabled through partnerships with regulated lending institutions, including PayU Finance India Private Limited, with LazyPay as a partner. Eligibility, credit limits and underwriting decisions remain with the respective lenders. Eligible users can make multiple purchases within their available limit, and additional lending partners are expected to be added over time.

With over two million users, POP combines UPI payments, POPcoins rewards and commerce. Around 42% of users redeem POPcoins within a 90-day shopping window, according to the company. Founded in 2023 by former Flipkart executive Bhargav Errangi, POP has built a Pay-Earn-Shop ecosystem for digitally native young Indians. The festive sale brings this ecosystem together with POPchop's credit offering, allowing eligible customers to earn rewards, shop and spread payments within the same platform. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)