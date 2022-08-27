5 startups received cumulative investments of about Rs 4.6 cr from the JIIF Shark Angels Event Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): JITO Jaipur Chapter successfully organized the Rajasthan Zone (https://www.jitojiif.com/jiif-shark-angels/index.html) JIIF Shark Angels in association with (https://www.jitojiif.com) JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) and JITO Youth Wing. This event was powered by (https://www.mufinfinance.com) Mufin Finance and Platinum Sponsors were LUXOR, Mindspace and Dial Me Now. The event was held at Hotel Marriott, Jaipur as Part of the Rajasthan Zone Bonanza Hosted by JITO Jaipur.

It is commendable to note that this was the first and only JIIF Shark Event among the seven held so far where all the six Sharks and five startups that pitched were from local i.e. for this event from Rajasthan itself. Moreover, all the five startups received funding. They received cumulative investments of about Rs 4.6 Cr from the Sharks (Rs 2.3 Cr) and the audience (Rs 2.3 Cr). With the 350+ live participants and 1100+ virtual audience, the massively successful event saw the support from the highest level of dignitaries.

Following Cheque Placards were presented by the Sharks for their commitment.

- Rs 1 Cr was secured by MHE Guru, MarketPlace for Maintenance for Heavy Earthmoving Equipment.

- Rs 20 Lacs was secured by Bodhi AI, A Student Problem Solving app from Different Teachers. - INR 50 Lacs was secured by Seekho, An Edutainment App

- Rs 20 Lacs secured by Saarthi, A Senior Citizen Help Start Up.

- Rs 40 Lacs was secured by OHI, A Social Networking Platform for Coffee Shops.

The six Sharks were -

- Ravi Borad Jain, Rajasthan Zone JIIF Convenor and MD of Luxor Impex (P) Ltd.

- Vivek Lodha - Director JVS Foods (P) Ltd and Serial Investor.

- Sandeep Jain - Co-founder, Tradeswift - Jain Sab Ke Gems Fame - Zee Business.

- Siddarth Kothari - Chief Investment Strategist Om Kothari Group & Vegan Investor.

- Amit Chandwar - Director - KM Trans Logistics (P) Ltd and Serial Investor.

- Abhinav Banthia - MD Manu Yantralaya (P) Ltd and VC CII Rajasthan.

As part of the event proceedings, JIIF Jaipur Chapter Convenor Khitiz Jain shared an overview of the Jaipur chapter activity as well as the benefits of the Shark Angels format. JITO Rajasthan Zone Chairman Vimal Singhvi and JITO Jaipur Chairman Jinendra Munot welcomed all the Dignitaries. JITO Apex Vice Chairman Mahavir Chowdhary congratulated the Jaipur JIIF Chapter for their ongoing activities. Program Convenor Manav Jain mentioned efforts undertaken for the event and acknowledged the support received from the core team and leadership.

A keynote address on startup investing was given by Siddharth Mehta after his felicitation from dignitaries of Rajasthan Zone and Jaipur Chapter including Nitin Jain Chief Secretary JITO Rajasthan Zone and Vikas Jain Chief Secretary JITO Jaipur. A fireside chat on startup investing was moderated by Ravi Board Rajasthan Zone JIIF Convenor with JIIF Apex Chairman Siddharth Jain, JIIF Apex Chief Secretary Jeenendra Bhandari and Keynote Speaker Siddharth Mehta.

Finally, Jinal Shah from JIIF Apex Secretariat and Rushika Kothari carried the entire Shark Angel Event. Monu Jain JIIF Jaipur Co-Convenor welcomed all the sharks, gave a brief about them and concluded the program with a vote of thanks. JITO JIIF Rajasthan Co-Convenor Komal Bader, JITO Jaipur Youth Convenor Archit Bohra and JITO Ladies Jaipur Wing Convenor Khushboo Bakliwal were also among those present.

