NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: The Otters Club Squash Tournament 2026 concluded on a high note, bringing together talent, passion, and sportsmanship across six days of top-flight squash. Supported by Avaada Group, a diversified clean energy conglomerate, the tournament once again reaffirmed its standing as one of India's premier squash events. Held from May 25 to 30, 2026 at Otters Club, Bandra, the tournament saw 558 players competing across 16 categories. Participants converged from cities across India, bringing with them a vibrant mix of skill, ambition, and sportsmanship. The event featured competition across Men, Women, Boys, and Girls' categories, with key highlights as follows:

- Total Categories: 16 - Total Players: 558 The tournament bore witness to exceptional performances across all categories, setting new benchmarks and reaffirming India's deep reservoir of squash talent. From emerging youngsters announcing their arrival on the national stage to seasoned competitors raising the bar, every match reflected the growing stature of the sport in the country. Adding to the excitement, the courts drew large, enthusiastic crowds each day, with spectators cheering loudly and keeping the energy high throughout the event. Reflecting on the tournament's success, Ms. Sindoor Mittal, Vice Chairperson of Avaada Group, said, "At Avaada, we have always believed that building a better future goes beyond clean energy. It is about investing in people, communities, and the next generation. This tournament has once again shown us the extraordinary power of sport to inspire and unite. Witnessing 558 players compete with such passion and determination has been deeply motivating, and we are immensely proud of our continued partnership with the Otters Club Squash Tournament. The energy on and off the courts over these six days was a testament to India's growing talent & love for squash."

Commenting on the successful conclusion of the tournament, Mr. Niraj Shirgaokar, President of Otters Club, said, "We are delighted with the tremendous success of this year's Otters Club Squash Tournament. The event witnessed exceptional talent, competitive spirit, and sportsmanship from players across various age groups, reaffirming its position as one of the premier platforms for emerging squash players in India. It is gratifying to see young athletes embrace the challenge, showcase their skills, and continue to raise the standard of the sport. We congratulate all the participants, winners, coaches, and supporters who contributed to making the tournament a memorable celebration of squash and its growing future in the country."

Avaada's continued support for the Otters Club Squash Tournament reflects their unwavering commitment to nurturing youth through sport, aligning with their broader mission of promoting sustainable, inclusive growth across all spheres of society. As the 2026 edition draws to a close, the tournament looks ahead to continuing its role in developing squash talent across India. About Avaada Group Avaada Group is a diversified clean energy conglomerate driving the energy transition across Renewable Power Generation, Solar PV Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen and Derivatives, Battery Storage, Pumped Hydro Projects, and Green Data Centres. With innovation and sustainability at its core, Avaada is powering the industries of tomorrow with solutions that are Always Clean, Always On.

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