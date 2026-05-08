PNN New Delhi [India], May 8: The 5th International Summit & Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain - BBB 2026 organized by Indian Biogas Association along with Indus Exposium & Reveille Energy, commenced with a grand success at India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry players, technology vendors, investors, and entrepreneurs for three days of intense deliberations on the future of the bioenergy sector in India. The BBB 2026 conference is supported by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. The conference is taking place against the backdrop of "Fostering Transition Across the Bioenergy Value Chain" highlighting the role of cooperation, innovation and investments as the main factors for ensuring India's future in the field of green energy.

Following on from the positive reaction to last year's event, this year's summit will be characterized by increased participation, more technical content, and greater opportunities for networking within the industry. The focus will be on issues that are critical in driving growth in the industry such as feedstocks, project development, technology adoption, financing options, and market-building opportunities, among others. Conducted along with the India Energy X Initiative, the summit is also anticipated to lead to increased discussion on policies, advanced technologies, and collaborations in clean energy for the future. These discussions will be in sync with India's larger goal of achieving net-zero and the vision of Viksit Bharat, with bioenergy playing a significant part in the transition of energy in the country.

Commenting on the opening of the summit, Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, Indian Biogas Association, said, "It is evident from the Indian bioenergy ecosystem through BBB 2026 how resilient and capable the system is. It is clear from the contribution and support received from all stakeholders involved in the process that there are some significant trends in the usage of renewable energy sources. "The Indian biogas sector is a major catalyst that will propel India towards a green economy and ensure energy security." Colonel Rohit Dev, Founder, Reveille Energy said, "The proposed Framework is aligned with "Paths to Prosperity" through Sustainable Energy and Agriculture Synergies which must be defined as 'National Developmental Priorities" within ambit of #AatmanirbharBharat with climate-resilient farming, and the development of a circular bioeconomy at its core".

He emphasised that a Rural Development Model with Energy Security at the Core and integrating renewable energy generation with sustainable farming practices, education, healthcare etc has the potential to enhance the "Happiness Quotient" and herald the Nation towards #ViksitBharat2047. He reiterated the Vision of the Honourable Prime Minister of "Ann Daata se Urja Daata" and perennial slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kissan" while emphasizing on Workforce Management in the Renewable Energy Space and called for due focus on Finance, R & D and Processes to enhance Entrepreneurship in this domain. Given the involvement of stakeholders and a focused agenda on innovation, policies, finance, and enterprises, BBB 2026 will definitely become a convergent point for the industry.

The "Indian Biogas Association" (IBA) is the first and largest nationwide and professional biogas association for stakeholders of the biogas industry including Technology providers, Project developers, Plant operators and planners of biogas plants, and representatives from public policy, science and research in India. The association was established in 2011 and revamped in 2015 to promote a greener future through biogas. The motto of the association is "propagating biogas in a sustainable way". The association also has collaborations with the following organizations: * Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) * Hydrogen Association of India (HAI) * Sardar Swaran Singh National Institute of Bio-Energy * Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University)

* Gujarat Energy Research and Management Institute (GERMI), Gujarat * Skill Council for Green Job (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)