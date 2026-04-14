VMPL New Delhi [India], April 14: The 5th VGU Ranka Moot Court Competition 2026 has concluded successfully at Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, strengthening its position in legal education in India. This prestigious national-level moot court competition saw participation from 64 teams, making it a landmark event for aspiring legal professionals from law colleges across India. Focused on an environment and constitutional law moot problem, the competition encouraged students to engage with pressing issues like environmental protection, fundamental rights, state obligations, and sustainable development. The event served as a platform to showcase legal research skills, advocacy skills, and courtroom experience. The three-day event began on 10 April 2026 with the preliminary rounds, followed by the inaugural ceremony, quarter-final rounds, research test, and social media round on 11 April. The competition culminated on 12 April with the semi-final and final rounds, ending in a grand valedictory ceremony.

The ceremony was graced by Justice Narendra Kumar Jain, Former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, as Chief Guest, along with Prof S C Shastri, Director of Jaipur National University, as Guest of Honour. Justice J K Ranka, Chairman of Ranka Public Charitable Trust, also motivated participants. Highlighting the importance of moot court competitions in India, Justice Jain stated that such platforms provide real courtroom exposure and are essential for building a successful legal career. Prof Shastri emphasised the value of practical legal education alongside theoretical knowledge. Dogra Law College, Jammu, emerged as the winner, while the Institute of Law, Nirma University, Ahmedabad, secured the runner-up position. The Army Institute of Law, Mohali, won the Best Memorial award. Shri Gaur was awarded Best Researcher, and Loria Sharma of Jaipur National University received the Best Speaker award.

Prof. N.D. Mathur, President of VGU, reiterated the university's commitment to quality legal education and experiential learning, noting that participation from 64 teams reflects its growing reputation among law colleges in India. The event concluded with the distribution of trophies, certificates, and mementos, celebrating excellence in moot court advocacy and legal scholarship. The organisers reaffirmed their commitment to promoting practical legal training and moot court competitions for future legal professionals. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)