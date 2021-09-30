6,000+ seniors across India to receive free ration kits

You would like to read
- Apollo Hospitals Foundation Billion Hearts Beating Initiative extends support to 151 free old age homes
- Apollo Hospitals Foundation's Total Health Initiative launches Covid Care Centers in rural and tribal areas
- Class XII student organises menstrual hygiene awareness drive for domestic help
- Acclaimed music producer, composer & lyricist Shivam Birk is winning hearts of people with his music
- Greenman Viral Desai took the initiative to give a tree in Eidi
New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In its effort to address the physical wellbeing of the senior population, Billion Hearts Beating has committed to providing ration kits to the residents of over 150 old age homes across the country.
This will mean that 6,000+ people will have access to better nutrition across the next year.
The dry ration kit, offered free, has 10 kg worth of provisions. It includes a locally available rice variety, a mix of two pulses, poha, oats, bajra dalia, turmeric powder, salt, and rice bran oil.
In a month-long process through #PoshanMaah2021, the national nutrition month of the Government of India, the needs of residents were assessed, and orders placed with Big Basket, who will be delivering the provisions on a monthly basis. Seniors across Delhi-NCR, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra, where the old age homes are based, will benefit.
Further, the bags in which delivery will take place, are stitched by the women employed by Apollo Foundation's Total Health, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited. The project, based in Aragonda, Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh, addresses livelihood needs and empowers women through its work in the community.
Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Vice Chairperson CSR of Apollo Foundation, of which Billion Hearts Beating is a part, said, "The aim of the ration kit supply is to ensure high quality nutrition for seniors, while also catering to the regional needs of the residents, with an eye on food diversity. This is why we brought on board reputed nutritionists from Apollo Hospitals who helped us formulate a nutrition plan that would ensure a healthy, age-appropriate diet."
Billion Hearts Beating already supports the over 150 homes with free medicines and periodic camps held by the doctors of Apollo Hospitals.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor