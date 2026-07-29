PRNewswire Chandigarh [India], July 28: With outstanding performances in the sports arena, Chandigarh University's 73 medal-winning student-athletes, including 29 females, have been selected for government jobs in the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Paramilitary Forces and various government institutions under the Sports Quota during 2025-26 academic year. Sharing details, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Managing Director, Chandigarh University said 73 meritorious student athletes of Chandigarh University have been selected for the government jobs on the basis of their outstanding medal-winning performances at state, national, and international levels in diverse sports, including Athletics, Kayaking and Canoeing, Badminton, Boxing, Fencing, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Swimming, Rowing, Rugby, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling, Basketball and Volleyball.

"Of the 73 student-athletes who secured government jobs in the past one year, 56 (76%) have joined Army, Paramilitary and Central Armed Police Forces including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assam Rifles. In addition to this, 17 Chandigarh University's student athletes have also secured jobs in the Railways, Police, Income Tax Department, Haryana Sports Department, SBI, and other government institutions. This remarkable achievement not only reflects the recognition of the outstanding performances of our student athletes but also underscores Chandigarh University's commitment to nurture champions, on the field and beyond," he said.

Sharing discipline-wise appointments in government jobs, Sandhu said, "Among CU's student athletes who secured government jobs, the largest group--comprising 21 individuals--comes from kayaking and canoeing, the popular water sports. Chandigarh University won 23 of 30 Gold Medals, 1 Silver and 1 Bronze Medal in Canoe and Kayaking, the popular water sports discipline, during 5th Edition Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2025 where Chandigarh University created history by topping the medal tally with a staggering haul of 42 Gold Medals, 14 Silver Medals and 11 Bronze Medals." He said apart from Canoe and Kayaking, 13 student athletes from Rowing, 7 from Weightlifting, 5 each from Athletics and Boxing, 4 from Volleyball, 9 from Basketball, 3 each from Fencing and Kabaddi, 2 each from Judo, Swimming, and Wrestling, and 1 each from Pencak Silat, Table Tennis, and Rugby have also been selected for government jobs during 2025-26. These figures demonstrate Chandigarh University's commitment to excellence in both academics and sports. Since its inception in 2012, Chandigarh University has been setting remarkable new benchmarks in grooming successful professionals across both traditional and emerging sports disciplines.

Sandhu said, "Among the selected student-athletes, 17 were chosen for the BSF, 14 for the CISF, 9 for the ITBP, 6 for the Indian Army, 3 for the SSB, 1 for the Assam Rifles, and 1 for other paramilitary forces. Additionally, 14 athletes were selected by Indian Railways, one each by the Himachal Pradesh Police, Income Tax Department, State Bank of India, Haryana Sports Department, Bihar Government while the recruitment process for three athletes into the UP Police is currently underway. These appointments clearly demonstrate that the university's athletes are fully prepared to play pivotal roles in national security, law enforcement, and public service.

Speaking on the students' achievements in sports, Deepinder Singh Sandhu said, "The selection of 73 athletes into government departments--including the Indian Army, ITBP, CISF, and BSF--is not only a matter of pride for Chandigarh University but also serves as an inspiring example for young athletes across the country. This achievement underscores the fact that when talent is supported by world-class facilities, expert guidance, and the right opportunities, athletes can achieve success on the sports field while also securing the supreme opportunity to serve the nation. The university does not merely prepare athletes for competitions; it also provides training for physical, mental, and personality development aligned with the selection processes of defense services and other government institutions. This is why our athletes are consistently achieving success in government services alongside winning medals in competitions."

Sandhu said it was the outstanding performance of Chandigarh University's talented students that led to the university becoming the first private institution in India to win the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Trophy by winning the 4th edition of KIUG 2024 by winning 71 medals including 32 gold. CU shattered its own record by winning 10 more gold medals in KIUG 2025 to finish with 42 gold medals which is highest ever haul by a university in the Khelo India University Games to secure the winner's title at the Khelo India University Games for two consecutive years. Furthermore, in the 2025-26 period, Chandigarh University's athletes won 338 medals--comprising 147 gold, 92 silver, and 99 bronze--across various national, international, zonal, and AIU competitions. This shows that being India's number one private university, our focus extends beyond academic excellence to honing budding sporting talent and shape them into national and international medal winners. By producing sportspersons of national and international repute, Chandigarh University is strengthening India's sporting ecosystem to achieve the vision of our Prime Minister to make the nation a sporting superpower.

Sandhu said the pursuit of excellence at Chandigarh University is not merely restricted to academics and produced acclaimed athletes like cricketer Arshdeep Singh, Arjuna Awardee and Indian Kabaddi Team captain Pawan Sehrawat, hockey star Sanjay who have brought laurels to the country. "Chandigarh University empowers athletes through world-class education, global-standard academics, and robust sports scholarships. Chandigarh University's dedicated sports policy that not only hones sporting talent but also produced national and international achievers with professional training, state-of-the-art sporting infrastructure and strict diet regimen. The university has allocated an annual budget of Rs 6.5 crore for sports. Athletes and players are provided with special diets, sports kits, travel arrangements, coaching, hostel accommodation, and all other facilities free of cost by the university to help Chandigarh University student athletes pursue their passion in sports without any economic constraints and secure bright career opportunities," he added.

About Chandigarh University Chandigarh University is a NAAC A+ Grade University and QS World Ranked University. This autonomous educational institution is approved by UGC and is located near Chandigarh in the state of Punjab. It is the youngest university in India and the only private university in Punjab to be honoured with A+ Grade by NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council). CU offers more than 109 UG and PG programs in the field of engineering, management, pharmacy, law, architecture, journalism, animation, hotel management, commerce, and others. It has been awarded as The University with Best Placements by WCRC. Website address: https://www.cuchd.in/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)