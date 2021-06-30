79th anniversary of All India Ophthalmology Society - two senior eye doctors of Chandigarh honored

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Annual Festival of All India Ophthalmology was held online from June 24 to 27 in which Dr. Mangat Ram Dogra, Director Retina Service, Grewal Eye Institute, Chandigarh, received Dr. Nemperumalasamy Endowment Lecture Award, the prestigious award in the world of ophthalmology. Professor Dogra also received the citation, shawl, memento and a cheque of 1 lakh in the award.

Dr Dogra has done pioneer work in ROP and trained a lot of doctors across the country. His work presented at international conferences has been highly appreciated. He has delivered talks on ROP to ophthalmologists and pediatricians in practically every major town of the country and made them aware of the disease.

Dr Manpreet Brar, Former International Retina Fellow California and Present Consultant Retina Services, Grewal Eye Institute has been conferred with the IJO Certificate of Merit Award. Dr. Manpreet presented a paper on Tubercular choroiditis published in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology.

Dr. SPS Grewal, Founder Grewal Eye Institute said that Grewal Eye Institute is playing its contribution in the world of ophthalmology through eye care research and innovation in North India.

With so many NICUs (Neonatal Intensive Care Units) coming up across the country, many premature babies are saved. However, these premature babies have a very high risk of developing premature retinopathy and may lose vision if not diagnosed and treated in time. Dr. Dogra has been a pioneer in the research of Prematurity Retinopathy and has trained doctors across the country. His research work presented at international conferences has been highly appreciated. He interacted with Ophthalmologists and Pediatricians in practically every major city of the country on ROP and made them aware of the disease. He also invented a technique of lasering these children through the glass of an incubator and a special surgical technique for advanced cases, which he called the "all-nasal approach".

A pioneering work published by Dr. Manpreet Brar in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology has been selected for the Award of Merit. It has been awarded for the best publications in the journal. His work is "A comparison of wide-field swept source optical coherence tomography angiography and fundus autofluorescence in tubercular serpiginous-like choroiditis. Indian Journal of Ophthalmology. 2020;68(1):106-211".

This pioneering work aids in the diagnosis of TB of the eye. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent blindness.

Dr. S.P.S. Grewal was the chairman of a session on refractive surgery. Dr. Dilraj Grewal presents his work on Retinotomy and Retinectomy. Dr. S.P.S. Grewal was the Co-chair of the National Seminar on Refractive Surgery. Dr. Sartaj Grewal presented his experience with 3-D Visualization Microscope Technology Article 800 in a session on navigating through challenging times. Dr. Manpreet also made a presentation on "Imaging in Diabetic Retinopathy".

