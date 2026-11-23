PNN

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 23: BNI Jaipur will organise the 8th edition of its annual BNI Jaipur Sports League (BJSL) from December 5 to 24, 2026, bringing together more than 500 male and female entrepreneurs and business professionals from the BNI Jaipur community.

The player auction for the league witnessed cumulative player bids exceeding ₹2.80 crore. Inspired by the IPL franchise model, the event will feature competitions in six sporting disciplines - Cricket, Badminton, Table Tennis, Carrom, Chess and Pickleball.

RUVI Digital company, is the Title Sponsor of the 8th edition.

Mr. Akshay Goyal, Executive Director, BNI Jaipur, said, "Sports and entrepreneurship share the values of leadership, discipline and teamwork. This league celebrates the sporting spirit of entrepreneurs while strengthening relationships beyond business."