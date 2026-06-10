NewsVoir New Delhi [India], June 10: 91Wheels.com, in collaboration with Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL), has successfully completed a landmark cross-border electric vehicle expedition from New Delhi, India, to Thimphu, Bhutan. The expedition saw a convoy of 10 Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs undertake the 1,850-kilometre journey to Bhutan's capital, demonstrating the growing capability of electric mobility for long-distance and international travel. The achievement has been recognised by the India Book of Records as the "Largest EV Convoy on a Cross-Border International Road Trip." Adding to the significance of the expedition was the participation of real-world customers. Families, friends, siblings, and solo drivers joined the journey in a fleet comprising Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9S, and BE 6 electric SUVs, bringing together authentic ownership experiences across borders.

The drive showcased the long-distance touring capabilities of Mahindra's INGLO EV platform, with participants covering diverse terrain and weather conditions while relying entirely on public and planned charging infrastructure. By successfully completing this demanding journey, the drive also helped build greater confidence for EV adoption in India, demonstrating that electric SUVs can support long-distance, intercity and cross-border travel with the right planning and charging access. The convoy also visited Bhutan's first Mahindra Electric Automobile showroom in Thimphu, marking a symbolic milestone for the brand's international EV footprint. Commenting on the achievement, Bunny Punia, Group Editor, 91Wheels.com, said, "At 91Wheels, we constantly push vehicles beyond conventional test conditions to understand their true capabilities. This New Delhi-to-Thimphu expedition showcased that modern electric vehicles are no longer limited by the myths that surround them. Crossing international borders, mountains and long highway stretches, the Mahindra Origin Electric SUVs and its customers proved that sustainable mobility is ready for real-world adventures."

Reeti Nageshri, Head of Business Operations - Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited, said, "People still ask if an EV can handle a real road trip. Our customers just answered that question by driving nearly 4,000 kilometres each across two countries, through extreme heat, mountain roads and changing terrain. The story here isn't just the vehicles. It's the confidence customers now have to go further than they ever thought possible." "At 91Wheels, our goal has always been to simplify personal mobility by helping consumers make informed decisions with confidence. In a category where trust plays a critical role, we continue to invest in expert-led content, technology-driven experiences, and unbiased guidance that empower millions of vehicle buyers across India. As mobility evolves, our focus remains on building a trusted ecosystem that puts the consumer first," said Sunish Kumar, Founder, 91Wheels.

Route Overview - Day 1: New Delhi - Agra - Lucknow - Gorakhpur (882 km) - Day 2: Gorakhpur - Muzaffarpur - Siliguri (647 km) - Day 3: Siliguri - Jaigaon - Phuentsholing (151 km) - Day 4: Phuentsholing - Thimphu (170 km) - Day 5: Thimphu - Paro - Thimphu (additional) Collectively, the convoy covered nearly 40,000 kilometres by the time all participating customers returned to New Delhi, creating one of the most demanding real-world endurance demonstrations undertaken by customer-owned EVs in the region. Throughout the expedition, the electric SUVs were subjected to consecutive DC fast-charging sessions, temperatures reaching 47°C across the northern plains, and elevations approaching 9,000 feet, further highlighting their ability to handle demanding real-world conditions. The most meaningful border crossed on this journey, however, wasn't India to Bhutan, but the one between belief and confidence.

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