95 Mirchi Bangalore's latest initiative, Jai Her, celebrates women breaking barriers.

You would like to read
- Vegetable seller to singer, Arun Kumar Nikam launched tribute song to Sonu Sood
- JD Institute Of Fashion Technology receives Award from Sonu Sood at International Glory Awards Goa 2021
- Sonu Sood backs Post K-12 Mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as co-founder
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
- Sonu Sood backs post K-12 mentoring startup Intercell, comes on board as Co-Founder
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 11 (ANI/Mediawire): Mirchi, India's no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has always focused on driving those initiatives that resonate closely with its audience. In keeping with this, Mirchi 95 Bangalore celebrated this women's day with the launch of the campaign-Jai Her.
Through this campaign and through the power of radio and social media, it aims to break the long-standing societal notions about a woman's career and conduct.
Mirchi 95 introduced the first leg to the Jai Her campaign-Can Women Drive-a five-part light-hearted series. Hosted by Mirchi Jimmy, the series features Bangalore's popular comediennes- Aiyyo Shraddha, Sonu Venugopal, Ramya Ramapriya, Punya Arora, and Sejal Bhat.
Conceptualized by Mirchi 95, RJ Jimmy drives around Bangalore with his guests, engaging in candid conversations about their life, their goals and their motivation, ending each episode with the million-dollar question - 'Can Women Drive?'. Through each of the five seven-minute episodes, Mirchi Jimmy and the guests tackle and demystify the stereotypes regarding women in their own unique way.
Moreover, when asked about their journey as content creators, here is what they had to say-
Punya Arora said, "When women come together we make boss content, so, watch out!"
Whereas Sejal Bhat believes that comedy moves beyond the gender wars and commented, "Inside our heads, we are not woman or man, we're just thoughts."
In the second leg of the campaign, Mirchi 95 continued questioning stereotypes through a host of on-air interactions with some of the most inspiring women across industries. In Mirchi Viji's show transwoman Neethu Vanaja Shakti and Priyanka spoke about their transition, struggle and daily life. In Mirchi Ridhi's show, the Mohan sisters- Shakti Mohan. Mukti Mohan and Neeti Mohan spoke about pursuing passion and the support they received from family. In Mirchi Sarah's show, Smriti Singh- a bartender plus fire & flow artist spoke about how she broke barriers in a male-dominated industry
Commenting on this initiative, MN Hussain, Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka, ENIL, said, "At Mirchi, we focus on building campaigns and initiatives that are not only of interest to our audiences but also of value to them. We are extremely happy to be commemorating this Women's Day with our campaign, Jai Her. It brings us immense joy to bring to light some of Bangalore's unconventional stories from the most inspirational women. We are thankful to all the guest who aided us in bringing this initiative to life."
Catch all the episodes from 'Can Women Drive' only on (https://www.instagram.com/mirchijimmy/?hl=en) Mirchi Jimmy Instagram page to listen to inspiring stories of strong and successful women.
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor