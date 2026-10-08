NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 8: For people living with end-stage heart or lung failure, everyday life can be marked by physical limitations, emotional strain and uncertainty. At Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, the convergence of cutting-edge medical innovation, exceptional clinical expertise and compassionate, multidisciplinary care is transforming these journeys-turning the seemingly impossible into renewed possibilities for life. At the forefront of complex cardiopulmonary care, Narayana Health is pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in transplantation, offering patients and their families something far greater than survival: the opportunity to live fully again. Ahead of World Heart Day on September 29, Narayana Health brought together more than 40 heart and lung transplant recipients and their families to celebrate the extraordinary gift of a second chance at life.

The gathering underscored Narayana Health City's standing as a premier institution for advanced cardiac and pulmonary care, delivering some of the most complex and demanding procedures in modern medicine. With 136 heart and lung transplants performed to date, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru has established a comprehensive transplant programme spanning complex adult and paediatric heart and lung transplantation. These achievements represent the pinnacle of medical innovation, uniting advanced surgical expertise, life-support technologies and multidisciplinary care to deliver complex transplants with outcomes aligned with international standards. For patients and families, however, the true measure of transplant success extends far beyond the operating theatre. The transplant team emphasised that a heart transplant is not merely a complex surgical intervention; it can represent a profound new beginning for an entire family. Patients who once struggled with debilitating breathlessness and the uncertainty of end-stage heart failure can reclaim their independence, return to their passions and rediscover the joys of everyday life. With 95% of recipients returning to meaningful lives, the programme's impact is reflected in children returning to school and recipients going on to excel in competitive sports. These remarkable journeys are a testament to the resilience of transplant recipients, the dedication of the clinical teams and, above all, the extraordinary generosity of donor families whose selflessness makes these second chances possible.

The event brought together moving stories that reflect the life-changing impact of transplantation. Mr. V. K., now 16 years post-transplant, is the longest-surviving heart transplant recipient in the cohort, demonstrating the potential for sustained life and well-being long after transplantation. Mr. S. S., who once faced end-stage heart failure, went on to win a gold medal at the World Transplant Games-a remarkable testament to the possibilities of life after transplant. The programme's impact spans generations: Baby K., who received a donor heart at just 14 months of age, became India's youngest heart transplant recipient, while Mr. K. S., who underwent a combined heart-lung transplant at the age of 68, continues to thrive at 75. The stories of Mrs. A. F. M., transplanted in 2022, and Miss N. N., transplanted in 2025, further highlight Narayana Health's expertise in complex combined heart and lung transplantation, where advanced clinical capabilities and highly coordinated care are essential to achieving successful outcomes.

For critically ill patients who cannot safely wait for a donor organ, Narayana Health City's advanced mechanical circulatory support programme represents another dimension of its clinical innovation. With the use of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) and Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs), the transplant team can provide life-sustaining support to patients with severe cardiac and/or respiratory failure while they await a suitable donor organ. These sophisticated technologies, combined with round-the-clock critical care, advanced cardiac imaging, specialised transplant expertise and collaborative multidisciplinary decision-making, enable selected critically ill patients to be stabilised and maintained as potential transplant candidates during this crucial waiting period. This seamless integration of advanced technology, clinical precision and timely intervention exemplifies the extraordinary complexity of modern transplantation-and Narayana Health's ability to bring together the expertise and resources required to deliver life-saving care when patients need it most.

Narayana Health's transplant programme has emerged as a national destination for patients with end-stage cardiac and pulmonary disease, attracting recipients from across India and beyond. Nearly 50% of its 136 transplant recipients have travelled from outside Karnataka, representing 19 Indian states. The programme's reach also extends internationally, with successful transplants performed for overseas patients, including recipients from Sudan. While the gathering celebrated remarkable recoveries, renewed possibilities and the resilience of transplant recipients, it also highlighted the persistent and urgent challenge of organ scarcity in India. Across the country, patients continue to lose their lives while waiting for a suitable donor organ. Narayana Health reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening organ donation awareness and encouraging greater public participation in donor pledges. Every pledge has the potential to become a lifeline, offering someone awaiting transplantation the possibility of a second chance. As Narayana Health celebrates life beyond transplantation, its message remains clear: the true promise of medical innovation is not simply to extend life, but to restore the possibility of living it to the fullest.

About Narayana Health Narayana Health, founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health operates a comprehensive range of primary, secondary and super-speciality tertiary care facilities across India, UK and the Caribbean. The group's Centres of Excellence in various medical domains, a team of 18,822 dedicated professionals, including 3,868 skilled doctors and specialists, and a relentless focus on patient well-being and clinical excellence underscore its position as a beacon of hope and healing in the healthcare industry. Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance are subsidiaries of Narayana Health.

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