India PR Distribution New Delhi [India], September 22: "Pata hi nahi chal raha-main Pankaj Udhas Ji ko sun rahi hoon ya Kaleem Pasha Ji ko sun rahi hoon!" - Usha Mangeshkar Ji When Usha Mangeshkar Ji Graced the Evening, Bengaluru Felt the Eternal Presence of Lata Mangeshkar Ji with actress Rakshanda khan praising Kaleem's performance Some dreams are born in silence and nurtured through years of struggle, sacrifice, prayer and unwavering faith. When such a dream finally comes true, words are rarely enough to describe the emotion. For acclaimed ghazal singer, actor, poet and multifaceted artist *Kaleem Pasha-popularly known in cinema as Kamal Raj-*that dream became a magnificent reality at Bengaluru's Ambedkar Bhavan.

The grand musical evening, "Chitthi Aayi Hai," brought together the timeless beauty of Indian music, the emotional depth of ghazals and the cultural spirit of Karnataka. Yet what made the occasion truly historic was the gracious presence of legendary singer Usha Mangeshkar Ji. As Usha Ji entered the auditorium, the evening was filled with an indescribable emotion. For Kaleem Pasha and countless music lovers present, it felt as though the eternal presence and blessings of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji had reached Bengaluru through her beloved sister. It was more than the arrival of a legendary singer-it was the arrival of an extraordinary musical legacy that has shaped the emotions of generations.

Usha Mangeshkar Ji's Words That Made History Deeply moved by Kaleem Pasha's soulful performance, Usha Mangeshkar Ji offered a compliment that became the most treasured moment of the evening: "Pata hi nahi chal raha-main Pankaj Udhas Ji ko sun rahi hoon ya Kaleem Pasha Ji ko sun rahi hoon!" Her words meant: "I cannot tell whether I am listening to Pankaj Udhas Ji or Kaleem Pasha Ji!" These were not merely words of appreciation. They represented a historic recognition of Kaleem Pasha's voice, emotional expression, dedication and profound connection with the world of ghazal music. Coming from a legendary artist belonging to India's most celebrated musical family, the compliment carried exceptional significance. It honoured not only Kaleem Pasha's performance that evening but also the years of discipline, prayer, struggle and devotion behind his musical journey.

For an artist who had carried the music of Pankaj Udhas Ji in his heart and performed it with sincerity for audiences across cities, Usha Mangeshkar Ji's words were nothing less than a lifetime achievement. Holding Usha Mangeshkar Ji's Hand-A Moment Beyond Words One of the most emotional moments of the evening came when Kaleem Pasha held Usha Mangeshkar Ji's hand onstage and received her blessings. In that single moment, years of musical practice, sacrifices, disappointments, prayers and perseverance appeared before his eyes. His heart was filled with gratitude, but the depth of his emotion left him almost speechless. "What could be a greater moment in my life than holding Usha Mangeshkar Ji's hand and receiving her blessings? I had a thousand things in my heart that I wanted to express, but at that moment, my emotions became my only words," said Kaleem Pasha.

Usha Ji's presence represented the immortal musical legacy of Lata Mangeshkar Ji and the illustrious Mangeshkar family. Her appreciation made the evening a golden chapter in Kaleem Pasha's artistic life. It felt as though the great Mangeshkar musical tradition had lovingly embraced his voice and blessed his journey. The Eternal Presence of Lata Mangeshkar Ji Lata Mangeshkar Ji may no longer be physically present, but her voice, values and musical spirit remain eternal. Through Usha Mangeshkar Ji's presence, Bengaluru experienced that timeless connection. Every melody performed onstage seemed to carry memories of an era when music was not merely heard but deeply felt. For the audience, seeing Usha Ji seated among them was an emotional experience. For Kaleem Pasha, singing before her was both an honour and a responsibility. Her presence transformed the concert into a deeply personal tribute to the Mangeshkar legacy.

It was a night when memories turned into melodies, blessings became strength and a lifelong dream found its most beautiful expression. A Soulful Tribute to Pankaj Udhas Ji The late ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas Ji holds a special place in Kaleem Pasha's musical journey. Kaleem does not merely perform his songs-he brings alive the love, longing, memories, pain and human emotions within them through his distinctive voice and interpretation. During the Bengaluru concert, his command over melody, expression and the stage transported the audience into the golden era of ghazal music. His performance was not an imitation; it was a heartfelt tribute carrying his own artistic identity while preserving the emotional soul of Pankaj Udhas Ji's timeless compositions.

Usha Mangeshkar Ji's comparison became one of the greatest recognitions of his musical career and gave new meaning to his identity as the "Voice of Pankaj Udhas." From Pune's Triumph to Bengaluru's Historic Stage Behind this unforgettable Bengaluru moment lies a long and dedicated musical journey. Kaleem Pasha's soulful tribute to Pankaj Udhas Ji at the Symbiosis Ishanya Auditorium in Pune received an overwhelming response. Blending ghazals, shayari, humour, storytelling and personal memories, the concert demonstrated his remarkable ability to connect with listeners across languages and generations. In recognition of his contribution to Indian music and the performing arts, he was honoured with the prestigious Maharashtra Gaurav Samman.

The journey that achieved acclaim in Pune reached another magnificent height with "Chitthi Aayi Hai" in Bengaluru. Ghazals of Pankaj Udhas Ji, evergreen Hindi melodies, classical expressions, Sufi compositions and popular Kannada songs came together in one memorable presentation. The concert beautifully reflected Kaleem Pasha's artistic philosophy: music has no boundaries-it belongs to every language, culture and heart. Divine Blessings Add a Spiritual Soul The occasion was specially blessed and graced by Swami Dr. A. V. Srinivasan of the renowned Sri Paripoorna Sanathana Charitable Trust. His esteemed presence brought serenity, spiritual dignity and purpose to the celebration. His blessings represented the beautiful union of art, culture, spirituality and service to humanity.

For Kaleem Pasha, receiving the blessings of such a respected spiritual personality was a deeply humbling and meaningful honour. The evening was not only about applause, glamour and entertainment. It also carried a powerful message about music's ability to rise above boundaries, unite communities and connect hearts. Swami Dr. A. V. Srinivasan's presence gave that message spiritual strength and reminded everyone that true art becomes timeless when it is guided by humility, devotion and service. Sandalwood, Television and Distinguished Guests Add Grandeur The event glowed with the presence of numerous Sandalwood actors, television personalities, filmmakers, singers, producers, a celebrated Bigg Boss winner and distinguished guests from different walks of life.

The gracious presence of a distinguished ISRO Chairman added further prestige, symbolising the meeting of science, spirituality, culture and artistic excellence under one roof. Sandalwood and television celebrities appreciated Kaleem Pasha's performance and expressed their admiration for his musical journey. Their presence transformed the concert into a grand celebration of Karnataka's love for music and culture. The gathering demonstrated how meaningful art can bring together personalities from cinema, television, science, spirituality, fashion and social service on a single platform. Bollywood Designer Aslam Khan Creates a Royal Look Music met fashion and elegance as celebrated Bollywood designer Aslam Khan specially designed Kaleem Pasha's sherwani for the historic occasion.

The majestic attire beautifully complemented the grandeur of the stage and the cultural richness of the evening. Its royal and sophisticated design created a memorable visual identity for one of the most important performances of Kaleem Pasha's life. Aslam Khan's craftsmanship added cinematic glamour to the celebration, making Kaleem Pasha's stage presence as visually striking as it was musically powerful. A Spectacular Wave of Media and Paparazzi The event witnessed an extraordinary gathering of photographers, paparazzi, television crews, journalists and digital media representatives. Cameras flashed continuously as legendary artists, spiritual leaders, Sandalwood celebrities and distinguished guests arrived at the venue. The red-carpet moments brought together music, cinema, fashion, spirituality and glamour in a spectacular celebration.

The remarkable media attendance gave the evening widespread visibility and made it one of Bengaluru's most talked-about cultural occasions. The auditorium flourished with excitement, elegance and artistic energy. Yet beyond the lights, cameras and glamour, the soul of the evening remained its music and the blessings that made it unforgettable. A Multifaceted Artist Across Cinema, Music and Literature Kaleem Pasha's achievements extend far beyond ghazal singing. Known in cinema as Kamal Raj, he has established his identity as an actor, producer, singer, lyricist, composer, poet, author, sarod player, entrepreneur and motivational speaker. His leading performance in the Kannada film "The Suit" became an important milestone in his acting career. He has also been associated with ambitious film projects including "Joker," "Mohobbat Zindabad," "Sher-e-Mysuru: Tippu Sultan" and "Naale Namma Bharavase."

In music, he has created more than 100 original songs across ghazal, romantic, Sufi, spiritual and Kannada Hindi fusion genres. His work reflects his versatility as a singer, lyricist and composer. A Poet of a Thousand Shayaris and an Accomplished Author Literature holds an equally important place in Kaleem Pasha's artistic life. He has written thousands of shayaris exploring love, pain, relationships, life and the deepest human emotions. His literary works include: * "1000 Shayariyaan Jazbaat, Dil Aur Dard" * "Marketing Icons of India" * "Tippu Sultan: The Tiger of Vision, Valor & Virtue" * "God's Universal Business School" * "To My Kids Imaad & Aliya" * "Zindagi Ki Dastaan"

His contributions to cinema, music and literature have established him as a rare and versatile artist capable of creating meaningful work across several creative fields. Awards and Honours Kaleem Pasha's contributions to cinema, music, literature and the performing arts have earned him several recognitions, including: * Dadasaheb Phalke Honour * Maharashtra Gaurav Samman * Indian Iconic Award * Natural Star Award * Rajiv Gandhi Award * London Book of World Records recognition These honours reflect his diverse accomplishments and enduring commitment to art and culture. A Golden Chapter Bengaluru Will Remember "Chitthi Aayi Hai" was not merely a musical concert. It became a meeting of great traditions, distinguished personalities and powerful emotions.

Usha Mangeshkar Ji's presence carried the eternal musical spirit of Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Kaleem Pasha's voice carried forward the soulful ghazal tradition of Pankaj Udhas Ji. The blessings of Swami Dr. A. V. Srinivasan gave the evening its spiritual soul. The presence of the ISRO dignitary, Sandalwood and television stars, a Bigg Boss winner, Bollywood designer Aslam Khan, filmmakers, artists, journalists and admirers brought science, spirituality, music, cinema, fashion and culture together on one stage. For Kaleem Pasha, it was the biggest and most meaningful show of his life a night when a legendary singer heard his voice and praised him; a night when he held Usha Mangeshkar Ji's hand and received her blessings; a night when Bengaluru felt the eternal presence of Lata Mangeshkar Ji; and a precious memory he will carry in his heart forever.

Some evenings entertain us. Some evenings inspire us. But a few rare evenings become history. When Usha Mangeshkar Ji graced Bengaluru and blessed Kaleem Pasha's musical journey, a lifelong dream came true and a golden chapter was written in music, emotion and memory. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)