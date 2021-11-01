A memorable award ceremony organized to felicitate the Best Medical Graduate of 2021

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI/SRV): A memorial-scholarly award ceremony "Dr. G.S Gill Memorial Award & CME" held on 3rd Sep 2021 at Best Western Plus, Jalandhar was organized in honor of Dr. G.S Gill to felicitate the Best Medical Graduates of 2021.

The event was organized by Dr. Gurbeer Singh Gill son of Dr. G.S. Gill, Medical Director Oxford Hospital, Jalandhar in association with Punjab Medical Council wherein the President Dr. A.S. Sekhon was the Chief Guest.

The award ceremony felicitated Dr, Varun Sharma as a token of appreciation for obtaining 638/900 i.e 76%. Dr. Varun is currently undertaking his internship at GMC Patiala (MBBS Batch 2016).

The event included the family members of Dr. G.S. Gill. Along with this, the event hosted a participation of more than 200 doctors which were specially sanctioned by PMC for three hours. The participants along with the Guests of Honor had a captivating session with seminars, presentations, and lectures on various health issues. The participants got major takeaways of how the medical shortcomings can be challenging, yet humanely improvised. The Guest of Honors sharing their experiences also shared good notes on the medical industry and its future. Several doctors were also felicitated during this event.

Speaking to the participants, Dr. A.S. Sekhon, President of Punjab Medical Council Mohali said, "The loss of Dr. G.S Gill is surely a big loss to the medical fraternity, but also a bigger loss to me personally." An MMBS and M. D from GMC, Patiala, Dr. Sekhon has also been an Army (Captain) between 1968-1973. The veteran has also been the Joint Director of Medical Education & Research, Punjab (1994-1995), Medical Superintendent of Govt. Medical College & Hospital, Patiala (2000-2003), Fellow of FLAPSM, 2003. He has served as a professor and principal in several colleges. He has also previously been a President at the Indian Affairs Performance Management System (IAPMS) and a Member of Health Committees of the Government of India, UNICEF, WHO.

Dr. Gurbeer Singh Gill, Director of Cardiovascular Science at Oxford Hospital in Jalandhar, was also a Guest of Honor. Dr. Gill is a chief Interventional Cardiologist and Diabetologist. Remembering his father's hard work and committed service, he thanked everyone present at the event and congratulated the best student, further wishing him success. He added, "My father as an individual had served people all his life. Medical service was where his heart was, and he contributed 40years of his life to medical work. He loved his profession and motivated strength to all whether it was doctors, staffs, or patients. He said sitting idle was a punishment for him." Dr. Gurbeer Gill has been following in his father's footsteps of serving people. He believes health is an imperative concern and must be always addressed carefully. Like, even though he operates patients for stem transplantation in the heart, he only agrees to do so when it is very crucial.

The other Guest of Honors were Dr. Amarjeet Singh, IMA Regional President, Jalandhar. Dr. Harvinder Singh Gill, Chairman, and Dr. Gurpreet Singh Gill, Vice-Chairman, Adesh Group of Institutions and Hospital.

Dr. G S Gill had been known passionate in the medical fraternity for his dedicated commitment to serving people. His unwavering dedication won him thousands of hearts. Additionally, his hard work also made him the Vice President of Punjab Medical Council (2014-2019), Member of Medical Council of India (2014), President of Surgical Forum (1997-1999), President of Indian Medical Association (1999-2001), and Vice President of Indian Medical Association (2003-2004). As a patron, Dr. G. S Gill also organized the annual Pimacon 2007 which was attended by at least 700 doctors, from all over India. He was also a pioneer in Promoting Health Services in Rural Areas for providing Free Medicine and Counselling services for patients for almost 30years now.

He served for over 9 years as a Director at Free Drug De-Addiction Center at Janta Hospital. During this tenure, Dr. G.S Gill organized several seminars and camps for Free Health Check-up and health education in various schools and colleges in and around Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Kapurthala. He also successfully treated more than 300 Drug Addicts every year free of cost. Dr. G.S Gill was also honored as the best Branch President of State I.M.A Awards in 2001 and was revered with State Award from The Government of Punjab for medical and social services in 2006.

