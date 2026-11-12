NewsVoir Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: As the festive lights of this festive season return, Embark Perfumes has a milestone of its own to celebrate - the brand has now crossed one million customers across India. A proudly Indian fragrance house built on the belief that global luxury and Indian soul belong in the same bottle, Embark was founded by veteran beauty-industry experts Varsha Dalal and Sejal Kapashi, who together bring over 70 years of experience and have brought more than 40 international brands to India. Working hand in hand with master perfumers from celebrated houses such as Givaudan, Embark crafts its fragrances with the finest ingredients - each IFRA-certified, dermatologically tested, and tuned for the Indian climate. It is a philosophy that has already earned acclaim: Embark's My Dream For Her was voted the Most Liked Fragrance of 2023 at the ELLE Beauty Awards. Now, a million customers later, the brand marks the occasion the way it knows best - with a festive gifting collection made for the season.

Four Gift Sets, Ready to Celebrate This festive season, Embark presents four thoughtfully composed gift sets - a pair For Him and a pair For Her - that turn a single bottle into a complete sensory ritual, offered across two price points to suit every gesture. Under Rs. 1,500 · The 3-Piece Gift Sets A head-to-toe fragrance wardrobe Each 3-Piece Gift Set pairs a 30 ml Eau de Parfum with a 150 ml perfumed deodorant and a 100 ml shower gel - an effortless, everyday ritual, available For Him and For Her. Under Rs. 3,000 · The 5-Piece Gift Sets A more indulgent gesture For those seeking something more generous, each 5-Piece Gift Set brings together a full-size 100 ml Eau de Parfum, a 150 ml deodorant, a 100 ml shower gel and a 100 ml body moisturiser - all presented in a sleek travel pouch. A premium gift, available For Him and For Her.

Elegantly boxed and festive-ready, each set is designed to be given as beautifully as it is received. Built Around Two Bestsellers Each set is designed around Embark's two most-loved signatures. My Life For Him is a warm, confident Eau de Parfum that opens on bright yuzu and nutmeg, settles into a heart of French lavender, and dries down to sandalwood and tonka bean - a modern, versatile scent for the man who wears his ambition with ease. My Dream For Her, the ELLE People's Choice winner, unfolds from juniper berry and violet into a heart of Bulgarian rose, resting on dry amber and sandalwood - an elegant floral-oriental for the woman who chases her dreams relentlessly.

Whether for family, colleagues or someone special, each set makes an effortless yet thoughtful festive gesture - the kind of present that feels considered without asking the giver to deliberate. This festive season, Embark invites you to gift more than a fragrance - gift a feeling. The festive gift sets are available now at embarkperfumes.com and at leading retail stores across the country. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)