A Million Views, Distribution Offer for All Films at Diorama International Film Festival

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): All films in the International competitive sections of the Diorama International Film Festival have been offered international distribution by Mediastar Indonesia & Filmocracy, the partner platforms of the festival, along with a few Independent Buyers. With over a million views scattered over five continents across four platforms, the films and webinars hosted by Diorama have set a record of sorts.

The awards this year include 'Mystic Shrine Maiden' the Japanese Feature Film directed by Takeshi Sone, 'Tickets Please' the French Documentary directed by Astrid Serafini, 'Today You, Tomorrow Me' the American Short Film directed by Christopher Neal and 'Parcel' a Bengali- Feature Film directed by Indrasis Acharya) in the Audience Choice Awards. Besides these, several other Films have won the Diorama Discovery and Diorama Debut Awards.

The Diorama Discovery Awards for unique works of art are presented to the Italian Feature 'White Flowers' directed by Marco De Angelis, Antonio Di Trapani while the Egyptian and Czech Documentary films 'Coffin Decollete directed by Nancy Kamal) and 'Kiruna - A Brand New World' directed by Greta Stocklassova) have won the Diorama discovery Award jointly. 'Kondan' a Marathi feature directed by Sachin Yadav and three shorts 'Force Majeure directed by Ng Ho Yin of Hong Kong), 'Travel to Nowhere' directed by Thomas Sherer of Germany and 'Red Window' directed by Hussein Alugaili of Iraq in the Indian and International Short Film categories respectively.

The Diorama Debut Award is presented to the German Feature 'Your Colour' (Deine Farbe) directed by Maria Diane Ventura, 'Bulbule'(Bubbles), the Indian Feature Film directed by Manpreet Dhami, 'Checker Tobi and our Planet's Secrets', the German Film directed by Martin Tischner and 'Roses are Yellow' the Danish Short directed by Aviaja Skotte have been awarded in the International and Indian Feature, Documentary and Short Film categories respectively.

The Diorama Honour for the Best Horror Film is presented to 'The Dark Cinema (Myanmar) directed by Pyae Zaw Phyo. The Best lockdown Tales Award is shared by the Indian Short 'Resurrection' directed by Siddhant Issar and 'Made in China', directed by Ale Damiani (Venezuela).

The Diorama Film Bazaar honours for the Best Film Locations Presentation are presented to Centre Cinematographique Maroccain (Moroccan Cinema Centre), Morocco, Spain Film Commission and Gujarat Tourism while 'Kanda Vanda (The Great Onion)' by Gaurav Madan has been rated as the Most Viable Film Project.

Other Film projects recommended by the Diorama Film Bazaar are 'Mental Manifesto' of Diganta Dey 'You Me and Demon' by Geeta L Sahai and Shrinkhla Sahai, 'Yaatri Kripaya Dhyan Den' and 'Yaatri Kripaya Dhyan Den' (Travellers Beware) by Manpreet Singh Dhami.

The Diorama Film Bazaar Film projects were mentored by Thomas Mai (Producer-Australia, Formerly Trust Film Sales, Katapult Films, Trust Nordisk), Brian Herskowitz (Screen Writer, Producer, Film Fund Advisor- USA), Per Nielsen (Award winning Consulting Producer, Screen Writer - Denmark), Elliot Grove (Founder, President Raindance Film Festival & Screenwriter - UK), Nikolaj Nikitin (Artistic Director, Prague Film Festival - Germany), Philip Chea (Former Director, Singapore Film Festival-Singapore), Irakli Chikvaidze (Producer-, Head Sarke Studio -Georgia), A Sreekar Prasad (Producer-Editor- India) and Stare Yildirim (Producer- Turkey). The Diorama Film Bazaar also presented the views of Jonathan Wolf, Managing Director, American Film Market, Jerome Paillard, Executive Director, Cannes Film Market, Tarun Sawhney, CEO, Shorts TV. The Film Bazaar also hosted 1951 online meetings between Film Bazaar participants.

Talking about Diorama Film Bazaar, Kunal Srivastava, Director, said, "We are happy that the Diorama Film Bazaar is able to connect film professionals across the world. It takes months even years before a Script is properly presented to the professionals who matter but at Diorama youngsters get that opportunity so easily not only to be guided but also connect with biggies across the world. The next edition shall be a ground event and you can imagine the kind of opportunities we will present at the next edition."

The two week-long Festival screened over 200 films and presented 131 Workshops, Coffee Table Sessions, Interviews and Panel Discussions with some of the big names from film industries of the world like Academy Award Winning Director, Jeffrey D Brown, Producer Jane Charles, Dimple Kapadia, Sarika, Puneet Issar, Manoj Bajpayee, Jimmy Shergill, Voice Actor, Mona Shetty, Rahul Bhatt, Divya Dutta, Arjan Bajwa, Kirti Kulhari, Karan Aanand, Shreya Chaudhary, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rahul Mittra, Jim Sarbh, Film Directors Rahul Rawail, Deepak Tijori, Sriram Raghavan, Anant Mahadevan, Anand Tiwari, Laetitia Eido, Lead Actress from Netflix Series 'Fauda', Mozhgan Taraneh from Iran, Brazilian Singer Carlyta Mohini from India, Bollywood Singer Raky from South Korea, Singer Viruss, Short Film veterans Saameer Mody, Cyrus Dastur, alongside hundreds of other international film professionals.

For any clarification, please contact at festival@diorama.in

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)