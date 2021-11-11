A new 'Academic Alliance': Two vital, interrelated partnerships between Curadev Pharma and Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore

You would like to read
- Stay Fresh and Evergreen all Seasons with Vasu Rose and Mint Range
- CBSE New Syllabus 2021-22! Must go to resources to kickstart your session
- ITILITE strengthens its leadership with Sukhpreet Swaran Sandhu as Head of Human Resources
- Covid Warriors of India steps forward to unconditional support Covid patients
- Satakshi Bhanot to represent India at Miss Charm 2021
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Curadev Pharma is pleased to announce their collaboration with Dr. Winsley Rose and other clinicians at CMC, Vellore, to study biomarkers of immune suppression in dengue patients.
Increased activation of the kynurenine pathway has been postulated as a mechanism by which the dengue virus and a variety of infectious agents evade host immunity.
As dengue is endemic to parts of India, this partnership aims to map plasma kynurenine and tryptophan levels as a function of disease severity.
From its inception, Curadev has sought and nurtured alliances with leading academicians and institutions to create a forum for dialog and translational research.
Curadev will provide the technical and financial resources required to support the clinical study carried out by CMC Vellore clinicians.
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor