PNN New Delhi [India], November 17: The attention traditionally devoted to bridal outfits is increasingly reflected in the way grooms choose their wedding attire. Moving beyond standard ready-made garments, men are looking for clothing that reflects their personality, the occasion and their preferred colours and designs. Mizaj International Private Limited is responding to this shift with a focus on customised wedding menswear. Built around the brand message "Mizaj and You. Made for Each Other!", the company offers grooms the opportunity to create a look of their own. Customers can choose from a range of fabrics, colours, patterns, designs, fits and decorative details.

Customised wedding suits are a key area of specialisation for Mizaj. The range also includes tuxedos, reception suits, designer blazers, bandhgala outfits, sherwanis and Indo-Western ensembles. By bringing together traditional Indian aesthetics and contemporary fashion, the brand aims to offer options for different wedding celebrations. An outfit must not only look good but also fit comfortably. Mizaj emphasises its "First-Time-Right" fitting philosophy, with attention to shoulder construction, jacket structure, measurements suited to the wearer and finishing details. Decorative choices include aari embroidery and beadwork. According to the company, more than 30 aari-work designs are available. Alongside individual garments, Mizaj offers coordinated wedding styling advice to help customers select complementary colours and designs. AI-assisted personal fashion consultation and video-call shopping are among its initiatives to combine traditional tailoring with a modern customer experience.

Mizaj says its tailoring experience dates back to 2011 and that it has a team of more than 100 tailoring professionals, over 1,000 collections and more than 100 styles. The company also reports having served over 50,000 customers and receiving more than 20,000 Google reviews across its showrooms, with an approximate rating of 4.9 stars. The brand announced the opening of its 12th showroom in Anna Nagar, Chennai, on November 14, 2026. The new outlet is located at No. 267, First Floor, 5th Avenue, Z Block, near Anna Nagar Tower Metro Station, Anna Nagar, Chennai. Wedding attire is more than an outfit worn for a single day; it becomes part of an important memory. By bringing together individuality, fit and craftsmanship, Mizaj is seeking to strengthen its position in men's wedding fashion.

Please Visit for more Information: https://www.mizaj.com/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)