A new horse from the stable of navy veteran - Electric Scooter Hyena M1 from Aslov Auto

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Finally, some good news coming before the year ends! An automobile company based in Bhopal founded by Indian Navy veterans is all set to make waves in the world of electric mobility.
Its R & D wing has achieved maximum localisation among all in the market.
The company has launched its first product, ICAT approved 'Hyena M1', a first of its kind product in India with patented design and chain drive powertrain.
The company is offering an eight-year mechanical warranty and four years battery pack warranty.
The company plans to open its operational branches in Bhopal, Pune, Agra, Mathura, Rewa and Visakhapatnam.
Hyena M1 can be booked from the company's official website by paying a booking amount of only Rs 4999.
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
